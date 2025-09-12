While there’s been a recent trend for the WNBA to look to the NBA assistant coaching ranks to fill head coaching vacancies, the Wings have chosen the college route for the franchise’s next head coach. Fernandez moves to the professional ranks after a highly successful run at the University of South Florida, leading the Bulls to 11 NCAA tournament appearances in 25 seasons. USF has won at least 19 games in 14 consecutive seasons, and Fernandez led the program to 12 20-win seasons. He’ll now be asked to lead a rebuild in Dallas featuring WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, and the Wings will also have a high lottery pick in the 2026 draft.