 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 18 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Recent runs have Kyle Larson confident heading to Martinsville
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Rookie Trey Yesavage to start World Series opener for Blue Jays, just his 7th big league game
Ruth Chepngetich
Ruth Chepngetich, marathon world record holder, banned 3 years after positive test

Top Clips

nbc_roto_terryrozier_251023.jpg
Rozier arrest thins already light Heat guard depth
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251023.jpg
Flagg fantasy managers shouldn’t panic after debut
nbc_roto_victorwem_251023.jpg
Wemby justifies fantasy ADP with monster outing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 18 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Recent runs have Kyle Larson confident heading to Martinsville
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Rookie Trey Yesavage to start World Series opener for Blue Jays, just his 7th big league game
Ruth Chepngetich
Ruth Chepngetich, marathon world record holder, banned 3 years after positive test

Top Clips

nbc_roto_terryrozier_251023.jpg
Rozier arrest thins already light Heat guard depth
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251023.jpg
Flagg fantasy managers shouldn’t panic after debut
nbc_roto_victorwem_251023.jpg
Wemby justifies fantasy ADP with monster outing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
WNBADallas WingsJosé Fernandez

José
Fernandez

Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is WNBA Rookie of the Year
The former UConn star averaged 19.2 points on 47.7% shooting along with 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals.
Highlights: Aces' record night, Wings dominate
September 12, 2025 07:43 AM
Check out the top plays of Thursday night around the WNBA, from the Aces setting the league's single-game 3-point record to Paige Bueckers getting in her bag.
Up Next
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250912.jpg
2:11
Highlights: Aces’ record night, Wings dominate
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250908.jpg
2:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250905.jpg
2:29
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_topplays_250902.jpg
2:30
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
2:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
2:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_sunconvo_250827.jpg
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250825.jpg
3:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
2:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
Now Playing
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
1:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
Now Playing

Latest Player News

  • José Fernandez
    DAL Head Coach
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    The Wings will hire José Fernandez as their new head coach.
    While there’s been a recent trend for the WNBA to look to the NBA assistant coaching ranks to fill head coaching vacancies, the Wings have chosen the college route for the franchise’s next head coach. Fernandez moves to the professional ranks after a highly successful run at the University of South Florida, leading the Bulls to 11 NCAA tournament appearances in 25 seasons. USF has won at least 19 games in 14 consecutive seasons, and Fernandez led the program to 12 20-win seasons. He’ll now be asked to lead a rebuild in Dallas featuring WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, and the Wings will also have a high lottery pick in the 2026 draft.