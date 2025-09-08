Allemand scores 21, Burrell sparks late run; Sparks beat Wings 91-77, remain alive in playoff hunt

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan v Oklahoma
2025 College Football Rankings Week 3 Top 25: New Top 5! Oklahoma stock up, Florida, Clemson, SMU, ASU down
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Ailing Bobby Witt Jr. tumbles, Julio Rodríguez joins top 10
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Josh Allen lifts Bills in Week 1 stunner vs. Ravens

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_250907.jpg
Can Vikings cornerbacks stop Bears offense on MNF?
nbc_simms_washgiants_250907.jpg
Giants once again don’t score touchdown in Week 1
tomlin.jpg
Week 1 top quotes: ‘Our kicker is a serial killer’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan v Oklahoma
2025 College Football Rankings Week 3 Top 25: New Top 5! Oklahoma stock up, Florida, Clemson, SMU, ASU down
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Ailing Bobby Witt Jr. tumbles, Julio Rodríguez joins top 10
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Josh Allen lifts Bills in Week 1 stunner vs. Ravens

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_250907.jpg
Can Vikings cornerbacks stop Bears offense on MNF?
nbc_simms_washgiants_250907.jpg
Giants once again don’t score touchdown in Week 1
tomlin.jpg
Week 1 top quotes: ‘Our kicker is a serial killer’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Allemand scores 21, Burrell sparks late run; Sparks beat Wings 91-77, remain alive in playoff hunt

  
Published September 8, 2025 03:36 AM

LOS ANGELES — Julie Allemand had a career-high 21 points, Rae Burrell scored 11 of her 13 in a 16-0 run to open the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 91-77 on Sunday to avoid elimination from playoff contention.

Los Angeles (20-22) has to win its last two regular-season games and have Seattle lose to Golden State on Tuesday night to make the postseason.

The Sparks visits Phoenix on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season at home Thursday against Las Vegas. The Wings conclude the regular season at home against Phoenix on Thursday.

Allemand made all eight of her shots from the field, hit three 3-pointers and had a career-high five steals. Dearica Hamby scored 15 points, Azurá Stevens had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Kelsey Plum scored 12 and Rickea Jackson added 11 points for Los Angeles.

Dallas scored seven consecutive points early in the third quarter and Myisha Hines-Allen hit a corner 3-pointer with 4:26 left that gave the Wings a 55-54 lead, their first since 6-4. Allemand hit a 3-pointer to take a two-point lead just before the buzzer in the third quarter.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Hines-Allen added 15 points, a season-high 13 rebounds and seven assists.

The Sparks hit 10 3-pointers and had 12 steals.

Arike Ogunbowale (knee) missed her 11th consecutive game for Dallas.