Angel Reese leads Sky to 88-87 win over Fever despite Caitlin Clark’s franchise-record 13 assists

  
Published June 24, 2024 12:15 AM
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the second half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — Angel Reese scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help the Chicago Sky beat Indiana 88-87 despite 17 points and a franchise-record 13 assists for the Fever’s Caitlin Clark on Sunday.

Reese has posted a double-double in eight consecutive games, extending her WNBA rookie record. She is the first rookie since A’ja Wilson with 25-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in a single game. She joins Wilson as the only players in the WNBA this season with multiple games with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.

It was the hottest ticket in nearly the past decade according to Vivid Seats with entry to the game going for $351 dollars on average. Reese, Clark and the two teams didn’t disappoint.

Clark played every minute and finished 5-of-11 shooting, 5 of 9 from 3, with six rebounds, four steals and five turnovers.

Chicago (6-9) trailed 82-70 with 6:38 left before Reese got going. She had 10 points and five rebounds from there to fuel the Sky’s comeback.

She grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled as she made the putback and hit the free throw to make it 82-all with 3 minutes to go.

Kelsey Mitchell responded with a layup before Chennedy Carter tied it with a running floater with 2:30 remaining. Reese scored inside to give the Sky a two-point lead before Carter and Camilla Cardoso each hit 1 of 2 from the foul line to make it 88-84 with 27 seconds to play.

Aliyah Boston hit a contested 3 with 19 left before Marina Mabrey missed two free throws and Clark secured the loose-ball rebound but the Fever missed two shots in the closing seconds.

Mitchell scored 24 points to lead the Fever. Boston had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists and NaLyssa Smith scored 12 points.

Chicago, which beat the Dallas Wings 83-72 on Thursday, has won back-to-back games following a four-game skid.

Indiana (7-11) had its four-game win streak snapped.

The Fever had won the previous two matchups — both in Indianapolis — between the teams this season.

Clark and Iowa lost to Reese and LSU in the 2023 national championship game and avenged that loss in the 2024 national semifinals before losing to Cardoso and South Carolina in the title game.

Chicago-native Chance the Rapper, as well as actor/comedian Jason Sudekis, sat courtside.