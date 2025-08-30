 Skip navigation
Atlanta secures a WNBA playoff spot for 11th time in franchise history with 100-78 win over Wings

  
Published August 29, 2025 11:37 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and a career-high six blocks to help the Atlanta Dream secure a playoff spot with a 100-78 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Atlanta, which won the season series with Dallas 3-1, made the playoffs for the 11th time in franchise history. The Dream’s last playoff victory came in 2018.

Allisha Gray added 19 points, Brionna Jones had 16 points, Te-Hina Paopao 14 and Brittney Griner scored 11 off the bench for Atlanta (25-14). The Dream had 32 assists on their 38 made field goals.

Maddy Siegrist led Dallas (9-31) with 23 points and rookie Paige Bueckers had 16 points and 10 assists. Myisha Hines-Allen and Amy Okonkwo each scored 11 for the short-handed Wings, who only had eight players available because of injuries.

Howard scored 14 points in the first half and Gray added 12 as Atlanta led 49-40 at the break. The Dream ended the half by scoring 27 of the final 40 points.

Siegrist sank a 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds left in the third quarter to pull Dallas within 71-67. But Naz Hillmon made a reverse layup with 7:31 left in the fourth to cap Atlanta’s 10-0 run and make it 81-67.

Dallas only had nine points in the opening eight minutes of the fourth to trail 94-76.

The Wings have lost seven straight and dropped to 4-15 on the road this season.