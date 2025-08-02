 Skip navigation
Top News

Loretta Lynns 2025 250 Pro Sport Day 4 Enzo Temmerman.jpg
Enzo Temmerman sweeps Loretta Lynn’s 250 Pro Sport, secures title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm
Maddy Siegrist’s return to Wings from knee injury delayed at least one more game
WNBA: New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun
Mabrey has 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists to help Connecticut beat short-handed New York

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Burton scores 18 points, as Valkyries beat Sky 73-66 for third straight victory

  
Published August 2, 2025 11:56 AM

CHICAGO — Veronica Burton had 18 points, Janelle Salaun had 16 points, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the short-handed Chicago Sky 73-66 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Iliana Rupert added 14 points including four 3-pointers, and Carla Leite scored 11 for Golden State (14-13). The Valkyries were 10 of 30 from 3-point range and 15 of 16 at the free-throw line.

Elizabeth Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Chicago (7-20). Kamilla Cardoso had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Rachel Banham also scored 14. Kia Nurse added 10 points.

Chicago was without Angel Reese (back), Ariel Atkins (leg) and Hailey Van Lith (ankle).

Burton sank a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in the third quarter to pull Golden State within 54-52. Then the Valkyries started the fourth on a 12-2 run for a 64-56 lead.

Chicago cut its deficit to 67-66 with 2:23 remaining but did not score again. Burton sealed it by making four straight free throws in the final 35 seconds.

The Valkyries announced before the game that Monique Billings, who missed the last game due to a sprained right ankle, would be re-evaluated in three weeks. Cecilia Zandalasini, who scored a career-high 18 on Tuesday, did not play.