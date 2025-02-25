Diana Taurasi retires, ending legendary basketball career: ‘I’m just full’

Diana Taurasi is retiring at age 42, ending a legendary basketball career.

Taurasi chose to retire rather than suit up for a 21st season in the WNBA (all have been with the Phoenix Mercury).

“I just didn’t have it in me,” Taurasi said, according to Time, noting she felt that way on New Year’s Day, when she usually starts preparing for the season. “That was pretty much when I knew it was time to walk away.”

She is the league’s all-time leading scorer (10,646 points, nearly 3,000 more than anybody else) and the only basketball player to win six Olympic medals (all gold).

Last July, Taurasi announced that the Paris Olympics would be her final tournament with the national team. She then finished the 2024 season with the Mercury without making a definitive statement on her future until now.

“Mentally and physically, I’m just full,” she said, according to Time. “That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

Taurasi went 44-0 in games at her six Olympics, plus won three titles each at UConn and with Phoenix, which drafted her No. 1 overall in 2004.

“Diana Taurasi is one of the greatest competitors to ever play the game of basketball on any stage,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “In a record-setting career that saw her play 20 seasons, score more points and make more three-point shots than any player in WNBA history, she has earned the unquestioned respect of players around the globe, delivered electrifying moments and captivated fans again and again.”