Golden State’s Veronica Burton wins WNBA Most Improved Player

  
Published September 16, 2025 12:39 AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State guard Veronica Burton won the WNBA Most Improved Player after helping the Valkyries become the first expansion team to make the playoffs.

Burton received 68 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters that was released on Monday.

Burton set career highs in her fourth season, averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She averaged just 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.5 steals in 31 games with the Connecticut Sun in 2024.

Burton became the first player in WNBA history to increase her averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists per game from one season to the next season with at least 30 games in both seasons.

Burton was originally drafted by Dallas in 2022 and spent her first two seasons with the Wings before playing last season for Connecticut.

Burton helped the Valkyries (23-21) set the WNBA record for victories by an expansion team in its inaugural season. She also led the Valkyries to be the first expansion team to reach the WNBA playoffs in its first season.