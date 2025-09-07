 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ole Miss v Kentucky
Kewan Lacy runs for 138 yards and a TD in No. 20 Mississippi’s 30-23 win over Kentucky
Troy v Clemson
No. 8 Clemson survives scare from Troy, wins 27-16 as Wesco catches 2 second-half TDs
NCAA Football: South Florida at Florida
Gramatica’s kick lifts South Florida to an 18-16 upset at No. 13 Florida and heats Napier’s seat

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bc_td3_250906.jpg
Lonergan hits Harris for third TD of first half
nbc_cfb_msu_td2_250906.jpg
Masunas evens things up for Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td2_250906.jpg
Skeete scores BC’s second TD vs. Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ole Miss v Kentucky
Kewan Lacy runs for 138 yards and a TD in No. 20 Mississippi’s 30-23 win over Kentucky
Troy v Clemson
No. 8 Clemson survives scare from Troy, wins 27-16 as Wesco catches 2 second-half TDs
NCAA Football: South Florida at Florida
Gramatica’s kick lifts South Florida to an 18-16 upset at No. 13 Florida and heats Napier’s seat

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bc_td3_250906.jpg
Lonergan hits Harris for third TD of first half
nbc_cfb_msu_td2_250906.jpg
Masunas evens things up for Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td2_250906.jpg
Skeete scores BC’s second TD vs. Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Leila Lacan, Sun deal Phoenix seeding hopes a blow with 87-84 win

  
Published September 6, 2025 08:33 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Rookie Leila Lacan scored six points in the last 30 seconds and the Connecticut Sun beat Phoenix 87-84 on Saturday, dealing a blow to the Mercury hopes of claiming the second seed for next week’s playoffs.

Lacan, who joined the team midway through the season, drove the lane for an 83-81 lead with 27.8 seconds to go and added two free throws with 9.7 seconds left. After a Satou Sabally 3-pointer she closed the scoring with 3.7 seconds left with two more free throws.

The Sun ended the Phoenix six-game winning streak and spoiled the moment when Alyssa Thomas reclaimed the single season assist record.

Marina Mabrey scored 23 points for Connecticut (11-31) and Lecan had 14. Veteran Tina Charles, whose life-saving charity was honored before the game bringing her to tears, had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Aneesah Morow had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Kahleah Copper scored 18 points for the Mercury (27-15), who fell a game behind Atlanta, which holds the tiebreaker, for the second seed with two games to go. Thomas had 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Sami Whitcomb scored 13 and Sabally 11.

There were 18 lead changes and never a double-figure lead.

Connecticut closes the season with a home-and-home with Atlanta beginning Monday in Atlanta. Phoenix plays host to Las Vegas on Tuesday.