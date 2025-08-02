Mabrey has 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists to help Connecticut beat short-handed New York

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Loretta Lynns 2025 250 Pro Sport Day 4 Enzo Temmerman.jpg
Enzo Temmerman sweeps Loretta Lynn’s 250 Pro Sport, secures title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm
Maddy Siegrist’s return to Wings from knee injury delayed at least one more game
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky
Burton scores 18 points, as Valkyries beat Sky 73-66 for third straight victory

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Loretta Lynns 2025 250 Pro Sport Day 4 Enzo Temmerman.jpg
Enzo Temmerman sweeps Loretta Lynn’s 250 Pro Sport, secures title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm
Maddy Siegrist’s return to Wings from knee injury delayed at least one more game
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky
Burton scores 18 points, as Valkyries beat Sky 73-66 for third straight victory

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mabrey has 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists to help Connecticut beat short-handed New York

  
Published August 2, 2025 12:03 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Marina Mabrey had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed New York Liberty 78-62 on Friday night.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Liberty (17-10), who were missing Breanna Stewart. The star forward is recovering from a bone bruise in her right knee. New York also was without Nyara Sabally (knee) and Kennedy Burke (right calf strain) and only had eight healthy players.

The team is in the midst of its longest losing streak since 2022 when the franchise had five-game and seven-game skids. That year was also the last time that Connecticut beat New York at home.

Emma Meesseman joined the squad on Friday and the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP suited up, but didn’t play as she was still getting acclimated to the squad. Coach Sandy Brondello expects her to be in the lineup on Sunday when the teams play again in Connecticut.

For the Sun (5-21), it was a big victory for a young team looking to establish its identity. Reserves Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Leila Lacan each had 16. Tina Charles added 15.

Connecticut trailed 20-15 after the first quarter before getting hot in the second. The Sun took a 44-37 lead at the break when Charles hit a jumper just before the halftime buzzer. The Sun shot 50% from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

The team kept it going in the third and extended its advantage to 56-46 on Mabrey’s 3-pointer with 3:36 left in the period. New York, which was playing its sixth game in 11 days, got within 69-62 on Stephanie Talbot’s layup with 5:08 left. But those were the last points the team scored.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points and Jonquel Jones add 14 for New York, which had 21 turnovers.