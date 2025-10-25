Report: Sonia Raman to make history as first Indian head coach in WNBA with Seattle Storm

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 7 - Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Jakarta 2025
Brody Malone wins high bar world title, joins U.S. men’s gymnastics legends
FSKATE-CHN
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win Cup of China to open Olympic figure skating season
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_westhamanalysis_251025.jpg
West Ham in a state of peril after loss to Leeds
nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day 7 - Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Jakarta 2025
Brody Malone wins high bar world title, joins U.S. men’s gymnastics legends
FSKATE-CHN
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win Cup of China to open Olympic figure skating season
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_westhamanalysis_251025.jpg
West Ham in a state of peril after loss to Leeds
nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Report: Sonia Raman to make history as first Indian head coach in WNBA with Seattle Storm

  
Published October 25, 2025 08:39 AM
Memphis Grizzlies Open Practice

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 9: Sonia Raman of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during an open practice on October 9, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nikki Boertman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Nikki Boertman/NBAE via Getty Images

New York assistant Sonia Raman has agreed to a deal to become the head coach of the Seattle Storm, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday because no official announcement has been made.

Raman was an assistant with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies for four years before coming to the New York Liberty this past season. She’ll make history as the first person of Indian descent to be a head coach in the WNBA.

Seattle fired coach Noelle Quinn last month after the Storm were eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the playoffs.

ESPN was the first to report the hire.

With this hire, New York is the only team still without a head coach. The Liberty didn’t renew Sandy Brondello’s contract after Ne w York lost in the opening round to Phoenix. Raman was up for the New York job as well.

The Storm could look very different next year with All-Stars Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams and Brittney Sykes set to be unrestricted free agents. Mostveteran players in the WNBA will be with a new collective bargaining agreement expected to raise salaries when it finally gets done.

Still, Raman will have sensational young forward Dominique Malonga, who was the No. 2 pick the draft last season.

Raman’s coaching career started at MIT where she was a head coach from 2008-20. She led the school to the Division III NCAA Tournament twice and remains the winningest coach in program history.