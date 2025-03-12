 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Rangers
New York Rangers reportedly re-sign goalie Jonathan Quick to another 1-year contract
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers
Dillon Tate and Blue Jays agree to a 1-year contract paying $1.4 million while in major leagues
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
NASCAR makes update to Cup provisional rule

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_nwestern_martinelliintv_250312.jpg
Martinelli focused on competition, not awards
nbc_cbb_fordhamrhodeisland_250312.jpg
Highlights: Fordham ends Rhode Island’s season
nbc_roto_maxscherzer_250312.jpg
Scherzer ‘major value’ even with injury concerns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Rangers
New York Rangers reportedly re-sign goalie Jonathan Quick to another 1-year contract
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers
Dillon Tate and Blue Jays agree to a 1-year contract paying $1.4 million while in major leagues
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
NASCAR makes update to Cup provisional rule

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_nwestern_martinelliintv_250312.jpg
Martinelli focused on competition, not awards
nbc_cbb_fordhamrhodeisland_250312.jpg
Highlights: Fordham ends Rhode Island’s season
nbc_roto_maxscherzer_250312.jpg
Scherzer ‘major value’ even with injury concerns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stephen Curry announced as investor in Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s basketball league

  
Published March 12, 2025 06:07 PM

Steph Curry was announced as an investor in Unrivaled on Monday, adding to a long list of high-profile stars to align with the startup 3-on-3 women’s basketball league.

The four-time NBA champion’s investment was included in Unrivaled’s oversubscribed Series A investment round in December, in which the league said it secured more than $28 million in Series A funding to go along with the $7 million raised during the league’s seed round, which was announced in May 2024, totaling $35 million for the league to date.

“I am incredibly proud to be joining the Unrivaled family as the league continues to set a new standard for how women’s professional sports should operate,” Curry said in a statement sent to the league. “Unrivaled is not just innovating the way we play basketball, but also how we value and invest in the athletes who drive the game forward.”

Other big-named Unrivaled investors include Carmelo Anthony and Giannis Antetokounmpo, young tennis star Coco Gauff — who has been courtside at games during Unrivaled’s inaugural season — Olympian Michael Phelps, as well as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and women’s basketball coaches Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma.

Unrivaled, founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, just wrapped up its regular season and will host a two-day postseason next Sunday and Monday.

Angel Reese’s second-seeded Rose team will face Alyssa Thomas and the No. 3 seed Laces in the first semifinal. Collier’s top-seeded Lunar Owls will take on Dearica Hamby, Aliyah Boston and No. 4 Vinyl in the other. The winners will advance to Monday’s final.