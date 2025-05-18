 Skip navigation
Sykes, Irafen double-double help Mystics stage methodical rally to beat Sun 90-85

  
Published May 18, 2025 05:48 PM

UNCASVILLE, CT — Brittney Sykes scored 27 points and Kiki Iriafen recorded a double-double and the Washington Mystics spoiled the Connecticut Sun’s season debut with a 90-85 win on Sunday.

The Mystics (2-0) used a 30-point fourth quarter to overcome a 65-60 deficit at the end of three quarters and Stefanie Dolson gave Washington its first lead of the game with a 25-foot, 3-pointer to make it 75-74 with 5:38 left.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa countered with a layup to put Connecticut back ahead, but Sonia Citron responded with three-point play and the Mystics led the rest of the way.

Trailing 88-85, Marina Mabrey missed a deep 3 attempt from 27 feet and Citron clinched it with two free throws with 2.1 seconds left.

Nelson-Ododa’s tip-in at the midway point of the first quarter gave the Sun a 14-2 lead in which they made six of their first 11-shot attempts and Nelson-Ododa scored six points.

Sykes made 11 of 13 foul shots, Iriafen scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Citron and reserve Jade Melbourne each scored 15 points for Washington.

Tina Charles scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Nelson-Ododa scored 18 and Mabrey, Jaciee Sheldon an reserve Bria Hartley each scored 11 points for the Sun (0-1).