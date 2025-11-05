 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame
No. 10 Notre Dame looking for a solution to give its kicking woes the boot in Navy matchup
Venus Williams
Venus Williams plans to start 33rd straight pro season in Auckland in January
Xavier Griffin 01.png
Linebacker Xavier Griffin Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
nbc_csu_draftkingsmidszn_251104.jpg
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks
nbc_roto_stroud_251105.jpg
Fantasy fallout of Stroud’s injury for Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame
No. 10 Notre Dame looking for a solution to give its kicking woes the boot in Navy matchup
Venus Williams
Venus Williams plans to start 33rd straight pro season in Auckland in January
Xavier Griffin 01.png
Linebacker Xavier Griffin Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_csu_steelersdvscolts_251104.jpg
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
nbc_csu_draftkingsmidszn_251104.jpg
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks
nbc_roto_stroud_251105.jpg
Fantasy fallout of Stroud’s injury for Texans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Two-time WNBA champion Sandy Brondello named the first head coach of the Toronto Tempo

  
Published November 5, 2025 03:09 PM
Players, owners, fans 'lacking trust' in Englebert
October 13, 2025 03:46 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby take a look at WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert's relationship with players and owners amid CBA negotiations and what has come to light following Napheesa Collier's statement.

TORONTO — Sandy Brondello officially was named as the first head coach of the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo.

The Associated Press previously reported that the 57-year-old Australian would lead the first team in the league to be based outside the United States. The Tempo start play in 2026.

“I had a few options (to go elsewhere), but in the end I was really intrigued about starting from the very beginning and building something with really good people and in a different country,” Brondello said. “This is Canada’s team and I thought that would be very exciting and I’m up for every challenge.”

Brondello led the New York Liberty to the 2024 WNBA title, but her contract was not renewed after the team lost in the first round of the playoffs this past season.

Brondello went 107-53 in four seasons with New York and earned the most wins in franchise history. She also guided the Phoenix Mercury to a WNBA title in 2014 and a Finals appearance in 2021 during an eight-year tenure.

“I’ve won a few championships ... this is just a little different situation, obviously, that a lot of the players now are free agents,” she said. “Yes, we’ll be an expansion team, but hopefully summer in Toronto is pretty special, I hear, so hopefully we can get some pretty special players to represent the Tempo.”