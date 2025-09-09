 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
2025 Fantasy Football Week 2 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
A’ja Wilson Beyond the Bleachers.jpg
Q&A: A’ja Wilson teams up with AT&T to ‘kick it’ with fans and provide a ‘deeper connection’
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
NASCAR to have conversation with Trackhouse about actions after Gateway race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_carternews_250909.jpg
Suspension ‘still on the table’ for Carter
nbc_pft_hurtniners_250909.jpg
At some point ‘injury bug’ is more than ‘bad luck’
nbc_pft_giantssched_250909.jpg
Florio: Giants ‘not good enough’ for 2025 schedule

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
2025 Fantasy Football Week 2 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
A’ja Wilson Beyond the Bleachers.jpg
Q&A: A’ja Wilson teams up with AT&T to ‘kick it’ with fans and provide a ‘deeper connection’
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
NASCAR to have conversation with Trackhouse about actions after Gateway race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_carternews_250909.jpg
Suspension ‘still on the table’ for Carter
nbc_pft_hurtniners_250909.jpg
At some point ‘injury bug’ is more than ‘bad luck’
nbc_pft_giantssched_250909.jpg
Florio: Giants ‘not good enough’ for 2025 schedule

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 8-11

  
Published September 9, 2025 10:00 AM

The WNBA playoffs tip off on Sunday, September 14. Seven of the eight playoff berths have already been secured. The Seattle Storm and the LA Sparks remain in the hunt for the final spot.

The Storm can secure their postseason ticket with a win tonight in their final game of the regular season — a match up against the Golden State Valkyries at 10:00 PM ET.

The Sparks must win their last two games of the season and have the Storm lose to clinch the last playoff berth.

See below to find out how to watch the final week of the WNBA regular season.

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of September 8-11:

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, September 8:

  • Atlanta Dream 87, Connecticut Sun 62

Tuesday, September 9:

  • Washington Mystics at NY Liberty - 7:00 PM on ESPN3
  • Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever -7:30 PM on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+
  • Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • LA Sparks at Phoenix Mercury - 10:00 PM on NBA TV
  • Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Wednesday, September 10:

  • Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Thursday, September 11:

  • NY Liberty at Chicago Sky - 8:00 PM on NBA TV
  • Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx - 8:00 PM on NBA TV
  • Las Vegas Aces at LA Sparks - 10:00 PM on NBA TV

When do the 2025 WNBA Playoffs start?

The playoffs begin on Sunday, September 14.

Which teams have clinched a WNBA playoff berth?

Only eight teams can qualify for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. The following teams have clinched a berth:

  • Minnesota Lynx
  • Atlanta Dream
  • Las Vegas Aces
  • Phoenix Mercury
  • New York Liberty
  • Golden State Valkyries
  • Indiana Fever

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury
Caitlin Clark to miss the rest of the Fever’s season because of a right groin injury
Clark was injured late in a July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, and later sustained a bone bruise. The former Iowa star averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games in her second season in the WNBA.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
Angel Reese voices frustration with Chicago Sky’s losing season
The two-time WNBA All-Star told the Chicago Tribune that she “might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me” if the team doesn’t improve its outlook.