What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 8-11

The WNBA playoffs tip off on Sunday, September 14. Seven of the eight playoff berths have already been secured. The Seattle Storm and the LA Sparks remain in the hunt for the final spot.

The Storm can secure their postseason ticket with a win tonight in their final game of the regular season — a match up against the Golden State Valkyries at 10:00 PM ET.

The Sparks must win their last two games of the season and have the Storm lose to clinch the last playoff berth.

See below to find out how to watch the final week of the WNBA regular season.

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of September 8-11:

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, September 8:

Atlanta Dream 87, Connecticut Sun 62

Tuesday, September 9:

Washington Mystics at NY Liberty - 7:00 PM on ESPN3

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever -7:30 PM on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

LA Sparks at Phoenix Mercury - 10:00 PM on NBA TV

Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Wednesday, September 10:

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Thursday, September 11:

NY Liberty at Chicago Sky - 8:00 PM on NBA TV

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx - 8:00 PM on NBA TV

Las Vegas Aces at LA Sparks - 10:00 PM on NBA TV

When do the 2025 WNBA Playoffs start?

The playoffs begin on Sunday, September 14.

Which teams have clinched a WNBA playoff berth?

Only eight teams can qualify for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. The following teams have clinched a berth:



Minnesota Lynx

Atlanta Dream

Las Vegas Aces

Phoenix Mercury

New York Liberty

Golden State Valkyries

Indiana Fever

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.



Caitlin Clark to miss the rest of the Fever’s season because of a right groin injury Clark was injured late in a July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, and later sustained a bone bruise. The former Iowa star averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games in her second season in the WNBA.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

