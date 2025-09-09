What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 8-11
The WNBA playoffs tip off on Sunday, September 14. Seven of the eight playoff berths have already been secured. The Seattle Storm and the LA Sparks remain in the hunt for the final spot.
The Storm can secure their postseason ticket with a win tonight in their final game of the regular season — a match up against the Golden State Valkyries at 10:00 PM ET.
The Sparks must win their last two games of the season and have the Storm lose to clinch the last playoff berth.
See below to find out how to watch the final week of the WNBA regular season.
2025 WNBA Schedule Week of September 8-11:
*All times are listed as ET
Monday, September 8:
- Atlanta Dream 87, Connecticut Sun 62
Tuesday, September 9:
- Washington Mystics at NY Liberty - 7:00 PM on ESPN3
- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever -7:30 PM on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+
- Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
- LA Sparks at Phoenix Mercury - 10:00 PM on NBA TV
- Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
Wednesday, September 10:
- Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
Thursday, September 11:
- NY Liberty at Chicago Sky - 8:00 PM on NBA TV
- Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx - 8:00 PM on NBA TV
- Las Vegas Aces at LA Sparks - 10:00 PM on NBA TV
When do the 2025 WNBA Playoffs start?
The playoffs begin on Sunday, September 14.
Which teams have clinched a WNBA playoff berth?
Only eight teams can qualify for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. The following teams have clinched a berth:
- Minnesota Lynx
- Atlanta Dream
- Las Vegas Aces
- Phoenix Mercury
- New York Liberty
- Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever
How can I watch WNBA games?
Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.
Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.
2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:
- September 11: Regular Season Ends
- September 14: Playoffs Begin
- October 17: Last Possible Finals Date