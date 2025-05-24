 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jackie Young scores 25, Jewell Loyd hits 3 with 1.9 seconds left as Aces beat Mystics 75-72

  
Published May 24, 2025 02:33 PM

LAS VEGAS — Jackie Young scored 25 points, Jewell Loyd hit a corner 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left, and the Las Vegas Aces scored the final nine points to beat the Washington Mystics 75-72 on Friday night.

Chelsea Gray added 17 points and A’ja Wilson finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Las Vegas (2-1). Wilson moved past Elizabeth Williams into 10th in WNBA history with 447 career blocked shots.

Young stole a pass and then made a layup before the Aces forced a shot-clock violation with 15.9 seconds remaining. Wilson hit Young for a wide-open layup to tie it 72-all with 11.1 seconds to go, Kiah Stokes blocked a shot and grabbed the rebound and Wilson fed Loyd for the go-ahead 3-pointer.

Loyd finished with nine points on 2-for-9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range.

Sonia Citron converted a three-point play to give Washington a nine-point lead with 3:49 to play. Young answered with two free throws and then made a jumper before Dana Evans hit a 3-pointer that made it a two-point game with 2:02 remaining.

Citron hit a 3 just 19 seconds later and Jade Melbourne made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 1:15 to go that gave the Mystics a 72-66 lead.

Citron hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Mystics (2-2). Kiki Iriafen had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Iraiafen, the No. 4 pick in last month’s WNBA draft, has a double-double in three consecutive games, the first rookie to accomplish the feat in franchise history.

Iriafen made a layup with a little more than a minute remaining in the first quarter that made it 16-14 and the Mystics led until Loyd’s winner.

The Mystics visit Phoenix on Sunday to wrap up a four-game trip, while Las Vegas plays at Seattle.