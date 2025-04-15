The Dream selected Taylor Thierry with the No. 36 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

While Thierry only averaged 1.7 three-point attempts per game during her senior season at Ohio State, she has the potential to fit the “3-and-D” mold that many teams are looking to fill. Appearing in 33 games last season, the 5-foot-11 wing averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.8 three-pointers, shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 69.7 percent from the foul line. Thierry can potentially be a defensive factor on the wing in Atlanta, especially with Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in the frontcourt. Being backed by a credible shot-blocker can empower defensive-minded wings to pressure passing lanes, and Thierry fits that mold.