Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Joey Aguilar throws for three touchdowns to lead No. 15 Tennessee over UAB 56-24
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Utah
Backup QB Will Hammond sparks No. 17 Texas Tech to 34-10 win over No. 16 Utah
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Clemson
Steve Angeli, Syracuse upset Clemson 34-21; Dabo Swinney off to worst start of career

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oregontalk_250920.jpg
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
nbc_cfb_clemsonprobs_250920.jpg
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
nbc_nas_harrisonnh_250920.jpg
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions

Caitlin Clark says she was fined $200 for social media post about referees

  
Published September 20, 2025 06:26 PM

LAS VEGAS — Caitlin Clark said referees couldn’t stop her Indiana Fever. The WNBA made her pay for it.

The Fever’s All-Star guard, who is sidelined for the postseason with a right groin injury, posted on social media Saturday that she was fined $200 for tweeting “Refs couldn’t stop us” after Indiana’s Game 2 win over Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs.

“Got fined $200 for this lol,” she wrote on X, adding a series of crying laughter emojis. “BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The Fever open the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Clark’s post was then quoted by fellow injured Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham, who was quick to offer her support to the young star.

“That’s really gonna break the bank for her. Starting a GoFundMe now!” Cunningham wrote on X.

The WNBA typically doesn’t announce when players are fined.