Aaronette Vonleh records 3rd double-double of the season and No. 17 Baylor women beat No. 14 K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Aaronette Vonleh had a season-high 24 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, and No. 17 Baylor beat No. 14 Kansas State 79-62 on Monday night for its season-long ninth straight victory.

Vonleh scored Baylor’s opening 10 points of the game and the Bears led 23-12 after starting the second quarter on a 7-2 run. Sarah Andrews made her third 3-pointer in the opening 15 minutes to go ahead 32-19. The Bears led 36-26 at halftime after making 6 of 16 3-pointers, compared to 1 of 8 for Kansas State.

Vonleh didn’t score again until the 4:27 mark of the third quarter to begin an 11-2 run that she capped for a 54-41 lead. She scored eight points in the frame.

Baylor (25-5, 15-2 Big 12) kept its hopes of an outright Big 12 championship alive, with a regular-season finale against No. 10 TCU scheduled for Sunday.

Kansas State (25-5, 13-4) lost its first home game of the season.

Aliyah Matharu and Yaya Felder each scored 15 points for Baylor, which had already locked up one of the four double byes for the Big 12 Tournament that starts next week. Jada Walker had 11 assists to go with eight points. Vonleh also blocked three shots.

Baylor starter Bella Fontleroy collided with Kansas State guard Serena Sundell at the eight-minute mark of the third quarter and was seen on the bench in fourth with ice on her right shoulder.

Sundell finished with 20 points for Kansas State. Kennedy Taylor added 16 points.

Three-point shooting was the difference, with Baylor going 11 of 28 while Kansas State was 2 of 15.

Kansas State plays on Sunday at Iowa State to conclude the regular season.