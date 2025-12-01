Gabriela Jaquez’s 29 points lead No. 3 UCLA to a 99-77 win over No. 14 Tennessee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez made 10 of 14 shots for 29 points and No. 3 UCLA defeated 14th-ranked Tennessee and former teammate Janiah Barker 99-77 on Sunday, snapping the Lady Volunteers’ five-game winning streak.

Kiki Rice added 20 points and tied her career high with 11 rebounds for the Bruins (8-1). Jaquez made a career-high five 3-pointers. Gianna Kneepkens had 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Angela Dugalic had 14 points and six rebounds. Lauren Betts had seven points in her return after missing a 30-point win over Duke with a left arm injury.

Barker led the Lady Vols (5-2) with a career-high 25 points. She transferred from UCLA last spring after one season in which she made three starts in 36 games while averaging 7.4 points and six rebounds.

The Bruins broke the game open in the third, when they outscored the Lady Vols 27-17 to take a 76-56 lead. UCLA shot 58% from the floor, outscored Tennessee 50-32 in the paint and had 26 assists while keeping up with the Lady Vols’ frenetic pace.

The Lady Vols scored nine straight points to start the fourth, cutting their deficit to 76-65, but the Bruins took over from there.

The Lady Vols opened the second quarter with a 16-10 run, getting 3-pointers from four different players in taking a one-point lead. The Bruins answered with a 12-2 spurt to go into halftime leading 49-39.

The Bruins continue to play without Betts’ sister, Sienna, who has yet to make her college debut after injuring her left leg in a scrimmage in October. Also out is Timea Gardiner (knee).

Up next

Tennessee visits Stanford in the ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge on Wednesday.

UCLA hosts Oregon in its Big Ten opener on Sunday.