Georgia Amoore scores 41 to lead No. 12 Kentucky women over No. 13 Oklahoma 95-86

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Georgia Amoore scores 41 to lead No. 12 Kentucky women over No. 13 Oklahoma 95-86

  
Published February 3, 2025 01:33 AM
Syndication: The Tennessean

Kentucky head coach Kenny Brooks talks with guard Georgia Amoore (3) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean/Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NORMAN, Okla. — Georgia Amoore made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 to lead No. 12 Kentucky to a 95-86 victory over No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Amoore had two 3-pointers and scored 10 as the Wildcats (19-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 30-19 first-quarter lead. She made 15 of 22 shots from the floor — including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc — and 6 of 8 free throws while adding eight assists.

Clara Strack finished with 19 points and six rebounds before fouling out for Kentucky, which has won three in a row. Dazia Lawrence hit three of the Wildcats’ 14 3-pointers and scored 14.

Sophomore Sahara Williams scored a career-high 27 for the Sooners (16-6, 4-5) on 8-for-19 shooting. Raegan Beers totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Payton Verhulst had 11 points and 10 boards. It was the ninth double-double of the season for Beers and the first for Verhulst, who also had a triple-double in a 109-99 overtime loss to then-No. 13 Duke earlier this season. Freshman Zya Vann had 15 points off the bench and her senior sister Skylar Vann scored 11.

Oklahoma trailed 45-36 at halftime, but Skylar Vann had back-to-back baskets to finish off a 10-2 run to begin the third quarter and the Sooners closed within a point. Amelia Hassett answered with a 3-pointer, Strack followed with eight straight points and Amoore buried a 3-pointer to finish off a 16-0 run and the Wildcats cruised from there.

Oklahoma plays at Mississippi on Thursday. Kentucky is idle until it plays at Mississippi on Feb. 10.