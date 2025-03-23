 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 - Day Four
Richard Mansell wins first DP World Tour event in Singapore
Rodney Terry
Texas fires coach Rodney Terry after Longhorns make another quick exit from NCAA Tournament
McNeese v Purdue
NC State officially announces hiring of McNeese’s Will Wade as new Wolfpack men’s basketball coach

Top Clips

nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback
nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 - Day Four
Richard Mansell wins first DP World Tour event in Singapore
Rodney Terry
Texas fires coach Rodney Terry after Longhorns make another quick exit from NCAA Tournament
McNeese v Purdue
NC State officially announces hiring of McNeese’s Will Wade as new Wolfpack men’s basketball coach

Top Clips

nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback
nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Hannah Hidalgo scored 21 as No. 3 seed Notre Dame routs Michigan 76-55 in 2nd round

  
Published March 23, 2025 03:37 PM

Hannah Hidalgo scored 21 points and No. 3 seed Notre Dame routed No. 6 seed Michigan 76-55 in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Notre Dame advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season. The Irish will have a rematch in Birmingham against either TCU or Louisville. The Horned Frogs defeated Notre Dame in the Cayman Islands in November. The Fighting Irish swept Louisville in two ACC regular-season games.

Olivia Miles, who suffered an ankle injury in Notre Dame’s 106-54 victory against Stephen F. Austin in the first round, started for the Fighting Irish. She had eight points, five assists and four rebounds.

Liatu King turned in a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Sonia Citron scored 16 points for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame (28-5) opened up with an 11-2 run and stormed to a 32-12 lead after the first quarter. The Fighting Irish looked like the team that dispatched Texas, Southern California, UConn and Duke in the regular-season rather than the team that dropped three of its last five regular-season games, hitting 12 of their first 16 shots. Michigan (23-11) started out 1-of-7 from the field.

Notre Dame held Michighan to a season-low 55 points. The Wolverines’ previous low was 58 points in losses to USC and Michigan State. Michigan entered the game averaging 78.2 points a game.

A pair of freshmen led Michigan. Olivia Olson scored 20 points and Syla Swords scored 17 points.