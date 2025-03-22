 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round One
Adam Hadwin lost his temper at Valspar and immediately suffered the consequences
purdue.jpg
Purdue ends McNeese’s March Madness run 76-62 to get back to Sweet 16
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
Haiden Deegan arrested in Walton County, Florida, for street racing, stunt driving
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Untitled-1__840945.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 27, Ireland 15
oly_atw60h_final_250322.jpg
Kambundji reclaims 60m title with fast finish
oly_atm60h_final_250322.jpg
Holloway wins third world indoor title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round One
Adam Hadwin lost his temper at Valspar and immediately suffered the consequences
purdue.jpg
Purdue ends McNeese’s March Madness run 76-62 to get back to Sweet 16
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
Haiden Deegan arrested in Walton County, Florida, for street racing, stunt driving
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Untitled-1__840945.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 27, Ireland 15
oly_atw60h_final_250322.jpg
Kambundji reclaims 60m title with fast finish
oly_atm60h_final_250322.jpg
Holloway wins third world indoor title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Heiden scores 15 as No. 6 seed Iowa routs No. 11 Murray State 92-57 in first round

  
Published March 22, 2025 02:53 PM
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Norman

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 22: Ava Heiden #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes attempts a shot at the rim during the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Lloyd Noble Center on March 22, 2025 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Gerald Leong/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Gerald Leong/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Freshman Ava Heiden scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and sixth-seeded Iowa rolled past No. 11 seed Murray State 92-57 on Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Lucy Olsen had 12 points and a career-high 12 assists for the Hawkeyes (23-10). They scored a season high in points in the first tournament win for first-year Iowa coach Jan Jensen, a longtime assistant who was promoted after Lisa Bluder retired.

Iowa will play No. 3 Oklahoma or No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast on Monday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Murray State’s Katelyn Young, who averaged 22.2 points heading into the NCAA Tournament, left the game early in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. She finished with six points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes.

Halli Poock scored 15 points and Ava Learn added eight points and 10 rebounds before fouling out for Murray State (25-8). The Racers, who entered the game averaging a nation-leading 87.8 points per game, shot just 30.6% from the field and posted their lowest point total of the season.

Hannah Stuelke, Iowa’s No. 2 scorer for the season, committed two quick fouls and sat for most of the first half. Heiden picked up the slack, reaching a career high in scoring by halftime with 13 points. The Hawkeyes led 42-30 at the break, then dominated in the second half.