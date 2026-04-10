How to watch 2026 Nike Hoop Summit: Full schedule, TV/stream info, preview, notable alumni

This Saturday night, the top high school basketball stars from all over the world take center stage at the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon. Two highly anticipated matchups will take place as Team USA — the junior national team — takes on the World Team, a mix of the best international U-19 players. Live coverage begins on NBCSN and Peacock at 7:00 PM ET. The women’s game begins at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the men’s game at approximately 10:00 PM ET.

Notable players include Tyran Stokes, the No.1 overall recruit out of Seattle; Saniyah Hall, the No. 2 overall recruit who has already committed to USC; Baba Oladotun, a Maryland native ranked No.11 overall who represents Nigeria, and more.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit, including the full schedule, rosters, and how to live stream the event.

What is the Nike Hoop Summit?

The Nike Hoop Summit is an annual showcase featuring the nation’s top high school basketball prospects competing against some of the best under-19 international players.

How to watch the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit:

When: Saturday, April 11

Saturday, April 11 Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Moda Center, Portland, OR Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

When is the Nike Hoop Summit 2026?

The 2026 Nike Summit takes place on Saturday, April 11. The women’s game tips off at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the men’s game, which will begin at approximately 10:00 PM ET.

2026 Nike Hoop Summit Women’s Rosters:

Gods

2026 Nike Hoop Summit Men’s Rosters:

Notable Nike Hoop Summit Alumni:

Athletes who have gone on to become college basketball stars, Olympians, and NBA champions have passed through the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit. A few names include Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, among others.

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