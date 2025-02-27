How to watch No. 19 Maryland vs. Indiana: Live stream info for Big Ten women’s college basketball game

It’s a Big Ten women’s basketball matchup tonight on Peacock as No. 19 Maryland takes on Indiana at 7 p.m. ET. This is the first time the pair will be facing each other this season and it’s both teams’ penultimate game of the regular season.

Indiana has won the last four meetings and has not lost to Maryland at home since Feb. 2020. However, Maryland owns a 12-5 advantage in the all-time series.

Maryland:

Maryland is riding a two-game win streak, beating Northwestern 85-79 on Feb. 20 and Michigan 85-77 on Feb. 17. The Terrapins are fourth in the Big Ten conference — 21-6 overall, 11-5 in conference play and 9-1 on the road. The top four teams in the Big Ten will receive a double bye in next week’s Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

After they face Indiana, the Terps will host No. 12 Ohio State on Sunday for their last game of the regular season.

Key Players:

Junior guard Kaylene Smikle is ranked seventh in the Big Ten in points, putting up an average of 17.7 per game. She scored 23 against Northwestern, her 10 th game of the season with 20 or more points. Five of her 20-point performances have come on the road.

is ranked seventh in the Big Ten in points, putting up an average of 17.7 per game. She scored 23 against Northwestern, her 10 game of the season with 20 or more points. Five of her 20-point performances have come on the road. Redshirt junior guard Saylor Poffenbarger scored 16 points, dished four assists, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals against Northwestern. Poffenbarger scored 14 of her 16 in the first half.

scored 16 points, dished four assists, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals against Northwestern. Poffenbarger scored 14 of her 16 in the first half. Senior guard Shyanne Sellers made a season-high four 3-pointers vs. Northwestern, shooting 4-of-8 overall. On Feb. 17 vs Michigan, Sellers topped 500 career assists, becoming the first player in Maryland women’s basketball history with 1,500+ points, 500+ rebounds and 500+ assists. She enters today’s game with 504 career assists, which is currently tied for third most in program history.

Indiana:

The Hoosiers lost to No. 23 Michigan State 73-65 on Sunday, after beating No. 12 Ohio State 71-61 on Feb. 20. They’re ninth in the Big Ten, going 17-10 overall and 9-7 in conference play. After they host Maryland, the Hoosiers will travel to Purdue on March 2 to wrap up the regular season.

Key Players:

Junior guard Yarden Garzon leads the team in points with 13.9 per game and 70 3-pointers overall this season. She is ranked third in all-time career 3-pointers at Indiana and four points away from tying Hoosier alum Kris McGrade’s 31-year-old program record of 206 3-pointers from 1991-94.

leads the team in points with 13.9 per game and 70 3-pointers overall this season. She is ranked third in all-time career 3-pointers at Indiana and four points away from tying Hoosier alum Kris McGrade’s 31-year-old program record of 206 3-pointers from 1991-94. After returning in late December from a knee injury she sustained in November, graduate student guard Sydney Parrish is putting up 11.8 points and 5.5 assists per game. She scored 6 against Michigan State and 16 vs Ohio.

How to watch Maryland vs Indiana

When: Thursday, February 27

Thursday, February 27 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started.