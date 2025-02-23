How to watch No. 3 UCLA vs. Iowa: Live stream info for Big Ten women’s college basketball game

No. 3 UCLA hits the road to play Iowa today at 2 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This is the first time the pair is officially meeting since the Bruins joined the Big Ten conference in August 2024.

The two teams last met when they played a neutral-site game in 2016 at the Cancun Challenge, where the Bruins came out on top, 78-65. Both teams first played each other back in 1990, which Iowa won 81-52.

Read on for all the information on how to live stream the game and how to follow college basketball on Peacock all season long.

UCLA:

UCLA’s 23-game winning streak ended on February 13 after a 71-60 loss to No. 1 USC. However, the Bruins are coming off back-to-back wins after a 75-69 victory over Michigan State on February 16 and a 70-55 win on Thursday over No. 25 Illinois.

The Bruins were named the No.1 overall seed in the DI Women’s Basketball Committee’s first Top 16 reveal a week ago and have two games left in the regular season after they play the Hawkeyes —February 26 at Wisconsin and a March 1 rematch vs No. 4 USC at home. Currently, both UCLA (conf. 13-1) and USC (conf. 14-1) are tied in the Big Ten standings with one conference loss.

Key Players:

Star junior center Lauren Betts posted 22 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocks in the Bruins’ win over Illinois, returning from her one-game absence due to a foot injury. She also broke the program record for blocks in a single season after finishing the game with six blocks, bringing her season total to 67 overall. Betts is second in the Big Ten in scoring (19.7 pts/gm) and third in Big Ten in rebounding (9.7 reb/gm).

posted 22 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocks in the Bruins’ win over Illinois, returning from her one-game absence due to a foot injury. She also broke the program record for blocks in a single season after finishing the game with six blocks, bringing her season total to 67 overall. Betts is second in the Big Ten in scoring (19.7 pts/gm) and third in Big Ten in rebounding (9.7 reb/gm). In the fourth quarter vs Illinois, junior guard Kiki Rice scored 10 of her 16 points. Rice put up five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the win.

scored 10 of her 16 points. Rice put up five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the win. Graduate student forward Angela Dugalić also contributed double digits on Thursday with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. She’s averaging 7.8 points per game in the regular season.

Iowa:

The Hawkeyes are coming off an 86-78 OT loss to No. 8 Ohio State on Monday. They rallied from 12 points down (69-57) with 1:38 left in regulation to force overtime at 74-74, but were outscored 12-4 in OT. After they face UCLA at home, they have two regular season games left — a February 26 matchup at Michigan and a March 2 contest vs Wisconsin. Iowa is 8-7 in conference play this season.

Key Players:

Senior guard Lucy Olsen led Iowa with 27 points against Ohio State. She scored 11 points (three, back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers and two FT) during Iowa’s 17-5 run to close regulation and force OT. Olsen — who transferred to Iowa this season after a 3-year run at Villanova — is leading the Hawkeyes in points per game (17.8 pts/gm), assists (5.1 ast/gm) and minutes (34.3) this season.

led Iowa with 27 points against Ohio State. She scored 11 points (three, back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers and two FT) during Iowa’s 17-5 run to close regulation and force OT. Olsen — who transferred to Iowa this season after a 3-year run at Villanova — is leading the Hawkeyes in points per game (17.8 pts/gm), assists (5.1 ast/gm) and minutes (34.3) this season. Senior guard Sydney Affolter is ranked sixth in the Big Ten for average rebounds, with 8.7, just under UCLA’s Lauren Bett’s 9.1 reb/gm. She snagged 15 total rebounds when the Hawkeyes took on Ohio State.

High School Reunion:

Iowa senior F/C Addison O’Grady knows UCLA’s Lauren Betts well — the two were high school teammates at Grandview High School in Aurora, CO.

knows UCLA’s well — the two were high school teammates at Grandview High School in Aurora, CO. O’Grady and Betts played together for three seasons — O’Grady graduated in 2021, Betts in 2022. Sunday’s game will be the first time they’ve shared the court since high school.

Ahead of the matchup O’Grady said: “For me not to be the tallest girl on my high school basketball team is kind of crazy - not to be the tallest girl in my high school even [O’Grady is 6’4, Betts is 6’7] … And then playing basketball together was just crazy. Who has two (6’4) plus people on their team? (Sunday) might bring me back to high school days, now that I’m a (college) senior especially. It’ll be such a weird and really fun reunion.”

How to watch UCLA vs Iowa

When: Sunday, February 23

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Time: 2 PM ET

Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock ?

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.