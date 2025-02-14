 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

McMahon and Lemmila power No. 9 Ohio State to an 87-84 OT win over Minnesota

  
Published February 13, 2025 11:07 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cotie McMahon scored 25 points and Elsa Lemmila finished with six points and a pivotal last-second block as No. 9 Ohio State beat Minnesota 87-84 in overtime on Thursday night.

Ava Watson scored 16 points, and Jaloni Cambridge and Taylor Thierry added 10 apiece for Ohio State (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten), which squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Sophie Hart scored 21 points for Minnesota (19-7, 7-7), well above her season average of 8.5 points. Alexsia Rose added 17 as Minnesota got double-digit scoring from five players.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had 13 steals in the game, nine more than the Gophers. Ohio State scored 30 points off Minnesota miscues.

Minnesota: The Gophers were active on the glass and outrebounded the Buckeyes 35-27. The edge helped Minnesota to a plus-10 margin in second-chance points, kepping the Gophers in the game.

Key moment

Lemmila ended helped seal the win with a block of Annika Stewart in the corner with one second remaining.

Key stat

Ohio State shot 75% from the floor in overtime, hitting 6 of 8 shots. Ohio State ended up needing every point as Minnesota shot 50% from the floor.

Up next

Minnesota hosts Oregon on Sunday. Ohio State hosts Iowa on Monday.