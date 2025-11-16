 Skip navigation
Olson scores 20, No. 14 Michigan women overwhelm No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in Shamrock Classic

  
Published November 15, 2025 07:52 PM

DETROIT — Olivia Olson scored 30 points and No. 14 Michigan blasted Hannah Hidalgo and No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in the Shamrock Classic on Saturday, the worst loss for the Fighting Irish in more than two decades.

Three days after Hidalgo scored a school record 44 points with an NCAA record 16 steals, the Wolverines led wire-to-wire on the Wayne State campus and limited Hidalgo to 12 points on 4-of-21 shooting with seven turnovers. Hidalgo, who has scored in double figures in each game of her career that spans 71 games, converted a a three-point play with 2:21 to go.

Mila Holloway had 12 points, Syla Swords 11 and Ashley Sofilkanich 10 for Michigan (3-0). Swords had nine rebounds and Brooke Quarles Daniels grabbed 10 as the Wolverines had a 50-28 advantage on the boards, dominating second-chance points 19-5 and points in the paint 50-26.

Cassandre Prosper had 17 points and KK Bransford added 15 for the Fighting Irish (3-1).

Swords knocked down consecutive 3-pointers late in the first quarter to give Michigan a 17-10 lead.

Olson made two layups and Swords and Holloway had three-point plays a half-minute apart to give the Wolverines a 28-15 lead four minutes into the second quarter. They pushed the lead to 19 before going into the break on top 46-29.

Michigan finished it off with a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines shot 50% and Notre Dame 28%, going 2 of 22 behind the arc.

Up next

Michigan is home on Tuesday against Binghamton and plays No. 1 UConn at the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville on Friday.

Notre Dame returns to campus to play No. 8 Southern Cal on Friday.