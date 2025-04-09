Texas point guard Rori Harmon to return next season in bid to get Longhorns back to the Final Four

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas point guard Rori Harmon announced Wednesday she will return for a fifth season in bid to get the Longhorns back to the Final Four.

Harmon has a medical redshirt season to use after a knee injury knocked her out of the 2023-24 season after just 12 games. Texas advanced to the Elite Eight that season. Texas made the Final Four this season for the first time since 2003.

Harmon announced her decision in a post on the team’s social media accounts.

“Let’s finish what we started. Hook’em,” said Harmon, who averaged 9.3 points and 5.9 assists last season. She also was considered the team’s top defender.

Texas lost to Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina in a national semifinal.

Harmon’s return means the Longhorns will have three full-time starters back for next season, and will again pair her with All-American Madison Booker in the Texas backcourt.

The Longhorns rose to their first No. 1 ranking 2004 this past season and made it to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. Texas won a share of the SEC title in its first season in the league.

Harmon is a graduate student and is pursing a master’s degree.