 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Pedro Martinez says he has family members unaccounted for in Dominican nightclub roof collapse
Jeffrey Kessler.jpg
23XI, Front Row seek courts to compel NBA, NFL, NHL, Formula 1 to share relevant financial info
GoDThWXXsAEMO1p.jpeg
Huge steaks, spicy chili, very tame: Inside the 2025 Masters Champions Dinner

Top Clips

nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_roto_jamescook_250409.jpg
Bills star Cook projects as fantasy RB2 in 2025
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Pedro Martinez says he has family members unaccounted for in Dominican nightclub roof collapse
Jeffrey Kessler.jpg
23XI, Front Row seek courts to compel NBA, NFL, NHL, Formula 1 to share relevant financial info
GoDThWXXsAEMO1p.jpeg
Huge steaks, spicy chili, very tame: Inside the 2025 Masters Champions Dinner

Top Clips

nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_roto_jamescook_250409.jpg
Bills star Cook projects as fantasy RB2 in 2025
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Texas point guard Rori Harmon to return next season in bid to get Longhorns back to the Final Four

  
Published April 9, 2025 05:33 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas point guard Rori Harmon announced Wednesday she will return for a fifth season in bid to get the Longhorns back to the Final Four.

Harmon has a medical redshirt season to use after a knee injury knocked her out of the 2023-24 season after just 12 games. Texas advanced to the Elite Eight that season. Texas made the Final Four this season for the first time since 2003.

Harmon announced her decision in a post on the team’s social media accounts.

“Let’s finish what we started. Hook’em,” said Harmon, who averaged 9.3 points and 5.9 assists last season. She also was considered the team’s top defender.

Texas lost to Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina in a national semifinal.

Harmon’s return means the Longhorns will have three full-time starters back for next season, and will again pair her with All-American Madison Booker in the Texas backcourt.

The Longhorns rose to their first No. 1 ranking 2004 this past season and made it to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. Texas won a share of the SEC title in its first season in the league.

Harmon is a graduate student and is pursing a master’s degree.