UConn’s narrow victory keeps Huskies No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25, South Carolina, UCLA and Texas next

  
Published November 24, 2025 04:21 PM
UConn passed its first test of the season to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll on Monday.

The Huskies received 30 of the 32 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating No. 6 Michigan 72-69 last Friday in the Naismith Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

South Carolina, UCLA and Texas followed UConn. That trio heads to Las Vegas this week for a Thanksgiving tournament that will have the Bruins and Longhorns facing each other. The Gamecocks play Duke in the other game Wednesday. The second day of the tournament is the next day.

LSU remained fifth with Michigan staying in the sixth spot after the close loss to the defending champions.

Maryland, TCU, Oklahoma and Iowa State rounded out the top 10. The Cyclones are in the top 10 for the first time this season.

Rising Hawkeyes

Iowa made the biggest jump in the poll this week, climbing eight places to No. 11. The Hawkeyes knocked off then-No. 7 Baylor in the WBCA Showcase in Florida to remain unbeaten. It’s the team’s best ranking since Caitlin Clark led them to the NCAA championship game in 2024.

Falling down

North Carolina State, Baylor, Southern California and Oklahoma State all dropped in the poll after losses. The Wolfpack were stunned by Rhode Island and fell nine places to No. 25. The Bears fell eight spots to 15th after losing to Iowa. The Trojans dove seven places to 18th after a two-point loss to Notre Dame. The Cowgirls dropped to 24th after a loss at St. John’s.

Conference supremacy

The Southeastern Conference has eight teams in the rankings again this week, including three of the top five. The Big Ten has seven schools in the poll, the Big 12 five and the Atlantic Coast Conference four. The Big East has one.

Game of the Week

No. 3 UCLA vs No. 4 Texas, Wednesday. A top five showdown in Las Vegas with two teams that made the Final Four last season. The Bruins have a size advantage with Lauren Betts while the Longhorns have one of the top players in the country in wing Madison Booker.