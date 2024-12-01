 Skip navigation
Utah hands No. 3 Notre Dame women their second straight loss

  
Published December 1, 2024 11:03 AM
Syndication: Notre Dame Insider

Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron directs the offense during the Southern Utah-Notre Dame NCAA Women’s Tournament First Round basketball game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. Southern Utah Vs Notre Dame

John Mersits/John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Gianna Kneepkens scored 16 points, Kennady McQueen added 15 and Utah handed No. 3 Notre Dame its second-consecutive loss at the Cayman Islands Classic 78-67.

As in their 76-68 loss to No. 17 TCU, one bad quarter doomed the Irish (5-2). They were 2 of 11 in the third against the Utes, then never got untracked afterwards.

Jenna Johnson and Mat Wilke both added 14 points for Utah (6-2), which is 3-1 under Gavin Petersen after replacing Lynne Roberts when she was named L.A. Sparks coach.

Sonia Citron scored 22 points to the lead the Irish. Liatu King had 16 with 11 rebounds. Hannah Hidalgo added 16 points.

Notre Dame had its biggest lead at 37-28 with a minute to go in the first half but Utah scored the last four points and then scored 11 in a row to open the second half.

Key moment

Despite the second half struggles, the Irish were down 68-60 with the ball when star guard Olivia Miles was called for an offensive foul, her fifth, with 2:03 left in the game. Matyson Wilke hit a clinching 3 for the Utes 18 seconds later.

Key stats

Utah shot 14 of 24 in the second half, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range and made 11 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter. The Irish shot 10 of 31 after halftime.

Up next

Notre Dame is home against No. 5 Texas in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday. Utah plays Utah State at the Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz, on Wednesday.