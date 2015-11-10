Top Stories
Lindsey Vonn wins in second race back from injury
Lindsey Vonn moved closer to a legendary record with her 77th World Cup victory in her first race back from a broken arm.
TV and live streaming schedule
Olympic sports now available on NBCSN, Universal HD (separate from Universal Sports Network), & streaming on NBC Sports Live Extra.
Chen scores record-breaking short program performance
17-year-old Nathan Chen tallied a 106.39 in the men's short program and could become the youngest U.S. men's champion in 51 years.