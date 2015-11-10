Top Stories

Los Angeles layout

Privately-run group LA2024 submitted documents to the International Olympic Committee with a "no surprises" plan to host the event.

Iran bans U.S. wrestlers from Freestyle World Cup

The country has reportedly banned the American team from the Freestyle World Cup in response to the executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.

Russian athletes refuse to return stripped medals

The Russian Olympic Committee says it has not received medals from any athlete that had their Olympic titles stripped for doping.

More Headlines

World Alpine Skiing Championships broadcast schedule
Every event will stream live.
- OlympicTalk
Iran bans U.S. wrestlers from entering country for meet
The move was in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.
- Associated Press
Refugee travel ban brings sadness to ‘Lost Boy’ Lopez Lomong
Lomong carried the U.S. flag at the 2008 Olympic Opening Ceremony.
- Associated Press
Jordan Burroughs reacts to Iran barring U.S. wrestlers
"Obviously, my views and our country's views are different."
- Nick Zaccardi
Los Angeles 2024 Olympic projected ticket prices, venue map in bid book
Average seat prices vary widely, but a spot at the Opening Ceremony would average nearly $1,800.
- Associated Press
IOC, IIHF, NHL bosses to meet regarding Olympic hockey
Capitals owner Ted Leonsis named three players he would let go to the Olympics regardless of the NHL's stance.
- Associated Press
Brittany Bowe out of Worlds, ends season early after concussion
Bowe raced in one World Cup this season after her July collision.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth broadcast schedule; first Olympic qualifier
A bevy of Olympic champions start their road to PyeongChang.
- Nick Zaccardi
Watch Chloe Kim become the first woman to score perfect 100
Kim joined one other rider in history to score a perfect 100.
- OlympicTalk
Watch Shaun White, at age 15, just miss 2002 Olympic team
The man who beat White for the spot is now White's coach.
- OlympicTalk
Russian athletes refuse to return stripped Olympic medals
One Russian runner has claimed the government told him he could keep his medal.
- Associated Press
Usain Bolt set for first race since Olympics, rules out 2018
Bolt said he put thought into competing at one special meet in 2018.
- Nick Zaccardi
Aliya Mustafina, pregnant, expected to return to training later this year
Mustafina married another Russian athlete in the fall.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ryan Hall says 7 marathons in 7 days gave him ‘sense of closure’
"I never had the opportunity to have a farewell race. I felt like this week was that for me."
- Nick Zaccardi
Watch Michael Phelps play raucous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale
Phelps live streamed his shot.
- OlympicTalk
Shaun White impressed by Chloe Kim, the new snowboarding phenom
White remembers the first time he heard about Chloe Kim.
- Nick Zaccardi
Olympian ends longest running streak of all time
"By the time I got to the one-mile point I thought I was going to die."
- OlympicTalk
Russia stripped of Olympic 4x400m relay medal
A Russian could also be stripped of an individual 400m medal from worlds.
- Associated Press
Usain Bolt ‘not sad’ after returning Olympic gold medal
Bolt was interviewed in the Melbourne airport.
- Associated Press
Tokyo Olympic medals to be made of recycled metal
Japanese citizens are being asked to give the organizing committee unwanted devices.
- Associated Press
Vonn, Shiffrin lead U.S. World Alpine Skiing Champs roster
Julia Mancuso made the team, too.
- Nick Zaccardi
Nate Ebner seeks Super Bowl title months after Olympic rugby
Ebner is hoping to become the first athlete to play in the NFL, compete at a Summer Olympics and then win a Super Bowl title
- Seth Rubinroit
Ronda Rousey ‘probably done’ fighting, Dana White says
White said he spoke to Rousey earlier that day.
- Nick Zaccardi
Mikaela Shiffrin wins 6th slalom this season in Stockholm night event
Stockholm marked the final World Cup race before the World Championships.
- Nick Zaccardi
Watch Live: Mikaela Shiffrin races under the lights in Stockholm
A lot is on the line for the youngest Olympic slalom champion.
- Nick Zaccardi
Watch Tom Brady call Simone Biles ‘the GOAT’ at Super Bowl Opening Night
Watch as Biles asked Brady a few questions.
- OlympicTalk
Russian Olympic bobsled champion banned 4 years
The ban won't affect his Olympic gold medal.
- Associated Press
Iran-born athlete denied entry to U.S. as officials work to ensure access
The government advised the USOC that it will work to ensure that athletesfrom all countries will have expedited access to the United States.
- Associated Press
Lindsey Vonn develops friendship with young skier battling cancer
Young Hedda sent a video message to Vonn before this past weekend's races.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. wrestlers still plan to travel for Iran meet
The Americans have "every intention" of traveling to Iran for the men's freestyle World Cup on Feb. 16-17.
- Associated Press
Much Respect
Tom Brady referred to Biles as 'the GOAT' at the Super Bowl Opening Night media event on Monday.
Katie Ledecky wins 2 races by combined 48 seconds
However, Ledecky might be an underdog in one race going into NCAAs.
- Nick Zaccardi
Jonathan Toews says hockey ‘misrepresented’ if no NHL players at Olympics
What are the NHL's biggest stars saying about Olympic participation?
- Nick Zaccardi
Mo Farah ‘relieved’ he can return to U.S., calls policy ‘discriminatory’
Farah's spokesperson offered a statement after the runner posted on Facebook.
- OlympicTalk
Men’s 200m breaststroke world record falls
The record was broken a mere months after the Olympics for a second straight four-year cycle.
- Associated Press
Lindsey Vonn: Record more important than Olympic gold
Vonn's No. 1 goal has nothing to do with the Olympics.
- OlympicTalk
Sildaru exudes ‘madness and grace’ in X Games ski slopestyle for gold
Kelly Sildaru breaks multiple X Games records in Aspen; snowboard slopestyle favorite Mark McMorris leaves with bronze
- Nate Clark
Somalia-born Farah troubled by Trump’s travel ban
Mo Farah is unsure whether he can return to his U.S. home from training in Ethiopia
- Associated Press
Wolfgang Kindl wins luge world championship, Erin Hamlin claims another medal
Erin Hamlin won her third medal at the 2017 Luge World Championships
- Associated Press
Don’t expect ‘status quo’ to get NHLers to 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games
NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly: "If the status quo remains, I don't expect us to be in the Olympics"
- Associated Press
Career-best speed result for Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth while fellow American Lindsey Vonn was 12th
- Associated Press
Elena Hight wins her first X Games gold medal
She made her debut at just 13 years old in 2003
- Seth Rubinroit
Lately, Lindsey Vonn is crashing more than she’s winning
U.S head coach Paul Kristofic: "It's unusual"
- Associated Press
Erin Hamlin wins second World Luge Championships medal in two days
Germany's Tatjana Huefner won the women's singles race
- Associated Press
Second crash for Lindsey Vonn in two days (video)
"I'm too old to be hitting the fence that hard."
- Associated Press
Aaron Blunck wins surprise gold in crash-filled ski halfpipe
Blunk was racing on “the most infamous pipe in the sport.”
- Seth Rubinroit
Yevgenia Medvedeva wipes Yuna Kim off record books at Europeans
Medvedeva is on a streak not seen since German Katarina Witt in the 1980s.
- Nick Zaccardi
Chloe Kim’s winning streak at stake at X Games
Kim competes Saturday night in Aspen.
- Nick Zaccardi
Erin Hamlin wins World Luge Championships sprint title, eyes 2018 retirement
Hamlin won the women's singles race eight years ago at the worlds in Lake Placid.
- Nick Zaccardi
Usain Bolt ‘not happy’ after returning gold medal, report says
Bolt lost his share of a record due to Nesta Carter's failed test.
- OlympicTalk
Travis Ganong ends World Cup drought; Steven Nyman’s season over
The U.S. had not won a men's World Cup race in more than one year.
- Nick Zaccardi
Wayde van Niekerk wants World Championships schedule change for double
It does not look like Van Niekerk will race Usain Bolt at worlds.
- Nick Zaccardi
Helen Maroulis mulls MMA after training with Conor McGregor
Maroulis plans to wrestle this year at a weight class that could set up a world champs showdown.
- Nick Zaccardi
Sweden wants to host 2026 Olympics
In 2015, Stockholm pulled out the race for the 2022 Games after Swedish politicians refused to give financial backing.
- Associated Press
Lindsey Vonn avoids serious injury in training crash
Vonn lost control on a tricky left turn and hit the safety netting.
- Associated Press
Shaun White has worst X Games finish since 2000
White's top rivals struggled, too.
- Nick Zaccardi
Gus Kenworthy not fazed by condensed schedule for first X Games gold
Kenworthy was heartbroken in 2014 when he was passed over for the Olympic halfpipe team.
- Nick Zaccardi
Mikaela Shiffrin, seeking title, makes rare start with Lindsey Vonn
Watch them on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app this weekend.
- Associated Press
Ryan Lochte signs with new swimsuit brand after Speedo dropped him
Lochte appeared in an ad wearing the sponsor's logo on his cap.
- Nick Zaccardi
Torin Yater-Wallace healthy going into X Games after years of health scares
"He's not focused on the petty things anymore. He almost died last year."
- Nick Zaccardi
Usain Bolt loses Olympic relay gold medal due to teammate’s doping
“It’s heartbreaking because over the years you’ve worked hard to accumulate gold medals and work hard to be a champion."
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. luge eyes end to world champs drought
The U.S. has been the second-best nation in World Cup podiums, but can the success translate?
- Nick Zaccardi
Mark McMorris, after horrible injury, ups risk for 2 gold medals in PyeongChang
McMorris endured several months of rehab to return to the top of snowboarding.
- Nick Zaccardi
European Figure Skating Championships broadcast schedule
How to watch live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
- Nick Zaccardi
Trash talk royalty Lilly King, Reggie Miller meet in Indy
"The queen of trash talk has finally met the king of trash talk," Miller said.
- Nick Zaccardi
Mikaela Shiffrin’s overall standings lead trimmed again
The World Cup switches to speed races this weekend with Lindsey Vonn.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. figure skating could have its best world team since 2006
The U.S. has simultaneous men's and women's medal contenders for the first time in a decade.
- Nick Zaccardi
Laurie Hernandez discusses life after Rio, new book on TODAY (video)
Hernandez tells an emotional story about tissues and the Olympic team.
- Nick Zaccardi
Nathan Chen lands record 5 quads for U.S. title, believes Olympic gold is possible
Chen landed seven quads between two programs.
- Nick Zaccardi
Gracie Gold splits with coach Frank Carroll
Gold had been coached by Carroll since 2013.
- Nick Zaccardi
Watch Nathan Chen declare 2018 Olympic aspirations in 2010
Chen was interviewed on NBC at age 10.
- Nick Zaccardi
Gracie Gold left off world championships team
A selection committee went with the top three from Saturday night.
- Nick Zaccardi
How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Sunday
Nathan Chen has a hefty lead.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn ninth in Garmisch super-G, eyes ‘revenge’ at worlds
Lara Gut cut into Mikaela Shiffrin's World Cup overall standings lead.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ashley Wagner handed Puffs box in emotional press conference (video)
"Oh my god, you had to mention a World War."
- Nick Zaccardi
Karen Chen holds off Ashley Wagner for shocking U.S. title
Gracie Gold was sixth.
- Nick Zaccardi
Gracie Gold struggles to sixth-place finish at nationals
"Obviously, I had a very terrible long program."
- Nick Zaccardi
Maia, Alex Shibutani beaten in free dance, still repeat as U.S. champions
The Shibutanis just missed the U.S. Championships total score record.
- Nick Zaccardi
Haven Denney, Brandon Frazier win U.S. pairs title after year off
The top two U.S. pairs from last season did not compete Saturday.
- Nick Zaccardi
Tara Lipinski reflects on winning 1997 U.S. title at age 14
Lipinski remains the youngest U.S. women's champion ever.
- Nick Zaccardi
LeBron James considers Olympic return under Popovich
James said Popovich "factors a lot" in his plans going forward with the U.S. team.
- Associated Press
How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday
It's a big day for Ashley Wagner and Gracie Gold.
- Nick Zaccardi
Defending pairs champions pull out of U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Tarah Kayne suffered a hard fall in the short program Thursday.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn wins in second race back from injury
Lindsey Vonn moved closer to a legendary record with her 77th World Cup victory in her first race back from a broken arm.
- Nick Zaccardi
Nathan Chen ushers in new era with record-breaking nationals short program
Chen looks to become the youngest U.S. men's champion in 51 years.
- Nick Zaccardi
Maia, Alex Shibutani break U.S. Championships short dance record
The free dance is Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
- Nick Zaccardi
Charlie White: ‘Time is running out’ to decide on comeback
They haven't competed since winning gold in Sochi.
- Nick Zaccardi
Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir assess Gracie Gold
"I think she’s ready for the season to be done, so she can make the changes that she needs to make.”
- Nick Zaccardi
Ashley Wagner ‘sick’ of hearing about her age
Wagner goes for her fourth U.S. title on Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
- Nick Zaccardi
How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday
Catch the short dance and men's short program.
- Nick Zaccardi
Karen Chen breaks U.S. Champs scoring record; Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold trail
The free skate is Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
- Nick Zaccardi
Gwen Jorgensen pregnant, to sit out 2017 triathlon season
The Olympic gold and silver medalists are both out of action.
- Nick Zaccardi
Watch NBC’s lookahead to 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics
A number of U.S. stars are establishing themselves in this winter sports season as medal contenders.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Championships pairs short program produces surprise leaders
The favorites all erred in Kansas City.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating president: Russia shouldn’t be in PyeongChang Olympics
"It's state-sponsored. It was a huge program, well coordinated to cheat, and they should pay a pretty stiff penalty."
- Nick Zaccardi
Laurie Hernandez explains wink, nervous Olympic moments in book excerpt
'When I think back on the Olympics, there were only two times I was anxious for myself or for one of my teammates."
- Nick Zaccardi
How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Thursday
Broadcast and streaming times for the pairs and women's short programs.
- Nick Zaccardi
Simone Biles sets when to return to training
Biles won't be competing for a while.
- Nick Zaccardi
New Herb Brooks statue unveiled in St. Paul
It replaces a statue put there in 2004, with one big difference.
- Nick Zaccardi
Kerri Walsh Jennings eyes 2020 Olympics
In interviews and on social media, Walsh Jennings is talking about Tokyo.
- Nick Zaccardi
President Obama honors Olympians in final press conference (video)
The president mentioned two gold medalists specifically.
- Nick Zaccardi
President Obama appoints Gabby Douglas, more Olympic medalists to posts
Douglas has met the President and First Lady on multiple occasions.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ryan Lochte ‘wipes away the past’ in Power Bar video
Lochte tosses a wig out of a sunroof in an odd one-minute ad.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating Championships men’s preview
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir chime in on Nathan Chen and his closest challengers.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating Championships ice dance preview
A big three of U.S. ice dance has emerged in the absence of the Olympic champions.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating Championships women’s preview
Ashley Wagner can reach a feat not seen in 90 years.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating Championships pairs preview
The top U.S. pairs team in recent international seasons is not competing this week.
- Nick Zaccardi
Jamaica bobsled team crowdfunds for new coach
The Jamaicans can attempt next season to qualify for the Olympics. It will not be easy.
- Nick Zaccardi
Olympic 5000m champ sets marathon debut
She is part of a field stacked with Olympic medalists.
- Nick Zaccardi
Aksel Lund Svindal to miss rest of Alpine season
Svindal is ending his season early for a second straight year for the same reason.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ted Ligety out for rest of season
Another setback for Mr. GS.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ashley Wagner, Nathan Chen make for contrasting favorites at U.S. Championships
Wagner and Chen share a coach and Olympic medal hopes, but little else.
- Nick Zaccardi
Los Angeles 2024 Opening Ceremony plan includes multiple venues
Los Angeles is bidding against Budapest and Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn sets date for proposal to enter men’s race
However, Vonn is facing a familiar roadblock.
- Nick Zaccardi
Gretzky compares Wickenheiser to NHL legend
Famous Canadians also appeared in a video montage paying tribute to the retiring champion.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn finishes 13th in first race in 11 months
Vonn was behind a surprise winner and a first-time American podium finisher.
- Associated Press
Lindsey Vonn’s comeback delayed as Alpine races canceled
Vonn might not be able to race at all this weekend.
- Associated Press
Hayley Wickenheiser ends one of the greatest Olympic careers
Wickenheiser explained why she's stopping playing one year before the Olympics.
- Nick Zaccardi
Dana Vollmer announces second pregnancy
Vollmer has said she plans to return to competition again.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating Championships broadcast schedule
NBC Sports will air live coverage during all four days of competition.
- Nick Zaccardi
Matt Grevers, after tearfully watching Olympics on airport runway, keeps swimming
Grevers had doubts about whether to keep training to be an elite swimmer.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russia could bid for 2028 Summer Olympics, mulls 3 cities
The 2028 host is expected to be decided in 2021.
- Associated Press
Julia Mancuso returns after 6 months on crutches
Mancuso races for the first time since March 2015 on Saturday.
- Associated Press
Aksel Lund Svindal takes break from ski racing due to knee
"I need to figure out exactly what it is so that that I can start skiing the way I want to again."
- Nick Zaccardi
Jason Brown again slowed by injury going into U.S. Championships
Brown was off the ice until two weeks ago.
- Nick Zaccardi
Gracie Gold forgives herself for worlds failure, aided by old coach
"I know that some people have written me off."
- Nick Zaccardi
Badminton fastest smash record broken (video)
Denmark's Mads Pieler Kolding broke the record Monday.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn: I can still win World Cup season titles
Vonn commented on her comeback in a press conference Thursday.
- Nick Zaccardi
More 2008 Olympic medalists stripped due to doping
China got hit hard.
- Nick Zaccardi
Boston Marathon field adds world-record holder
Dennis Kimetto has struggled since becoming the fastest marathoner ever.
- Nick Zaccardi
Laurie Hernandez’s 2017 goals: First date, driver’s license
Hernandez received a video message from "Law & Order" actors.
- Nick Zaccardi
Olympic aerials champion sets first World Cup in 3 years
Much has changed in aerials since Sochi.
- Nick Zaccardi
18 females sue ex-USA Gymnastics doctor, allege sexual abuse
The lawsuit is against Dr. Larry Nassar, Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and a Lansing-area gymnastics club.
- Associated Press
Lindsey Vonn struggles to move hand after surgery (video)
"I woke up from surgery and had no function of my entire hand."
- Nick Zaccardi
Swimmer David Plummer retires after 2 medals in Rio
"The majority of my life I have wanted to swim fast more than I wanted to breathe. I don’t want it that way anymore."
- Nick Zaccardi
USA Swimming chief Chuck Wielgus to retire
Wielgus, who turns 67 next month, has been battling colorectal cancer for more than 10 years and undergoes regular chemotherapy.
- Associated Press
Wall of Champions unveiled in Rio Olympic Park
A Wall of Champions has become an Olympic tradition.
- Nick Zaccardi
Sam Mikulak headlines American Cup field
Check out the full fields.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn returns to World Cup, boost to Mikaela Shiffrin
Vonn hasn't raced since February.
- Associated Press
Ashley Wagner, ‘a mess’ in most recent event, still the favorite at U.S. Champs
Wagner also commented on if she'll continue skating beyond the 2018 Olympics.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russian sports ‘among the cleanest in the world,’ deputy prime minister says
Anti-doping leaders are calling for a blanket Russian sports ban.
- Associated Press
Anti-doping leaders call for blanket Russia sports ban
Leaders from 19 national anti-doping organizations, including those in the United States, Britain and Sweden, held a summit this week.
- Associated Press
Mikaela Shiffrin beaten after slow first run in night slalom
Shiffrin lost for just the second time in seven slaloms this season.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. rugby Olympian Jillion Potter faces cancer again
Potter made the Olympic team less than two years after being diagnosed the first time.
- Nick Zaccardi
Another Rio Olympic venue struggling to find a use
There have been a series of setbacks since the Closing Ceremony.
- Associated Press
No U.S. goalies on NHL All-Star teams one year before Olympics
Three star U.S. goalies are out with significant injuries.
- Nick Zaccardi
Simone Biles, Aly Raisman part of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Many Olympians have appeared in the issue in recent years.
- OlympicTalk
U.S. beach volleyball Olympians open season with new partners
Half of the medalists from Rio aren't entered together.
- Nick Zaccardi
Rory McIlroy: I probably won’t play at Tokyo Olympics
"That's a personal choice, and hopefully people respect that decision."
- Nick Zaccardi
Gregor Schlierenzauer returns to ski jumping
Schlierenzauer has been out for more than one year.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russian gymnastics star retires at 19
Yana Kudryavtseva won 13 world championships but not Olympic gold.
- Associated Press
Madison Kocian, Kyla Ross make history with NCAA gymnastics debuts
Three more U.S. Olympic gymnastics medalists were watching at Pauley Pavilion.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ski cross champion’s condition improves, still unconscious
Anna Holmlund was put in a medically induced coma after a Dec. 19 crash.
- Nick Zaccardi
Adam Rippon out of U.S. Figure Skating Championships
"I will be at the Olympics," Rippon said.
- Nick Zaccardi
Polina Edmunds to miss U.S. Figure Skating Championships
The Olympian has been out for nearly one year.
- Nick Zaccardi
Simone Biles, more Olympians attend Golden Globe Awards (photos)
Ten Olympians representing three countries walked the red carpet.
- OlympicTalk
LeBron James, ‘just recognizing greatness,’ points to Michael Phelps after dunk
Phelps and James talked after the game.
- Nick Zaccardi
Beijing Olympic Ceremonies director to return for PyeongChang Closing Ceremony
Beijing 2022 is expected to have a presentation previewing its Winter Games at the PyeongChang Closing Ceremony.
- Nick Zaccardi
Kenenisa Bekele’s marathon world record quest resumes next week
Bekele could race three marathons in the next seven months.
- Nick Zaccardi
Mikaela Shiffrin overcomes gate malfunction for bounce-back win
Shiffrin has won 14 of her last 15 slaloms.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russian skeleton medalists’ ban lifted after appeal
There wasn't enough evidence to keep them out of competition.
- Nick Zaccardi
McIlroy ‘resents’ the Olympics
Rory McIlroy let his feelings out in a text conversation with Justin Rose, winner of the first Olympic men’s golf title in 112 years.
- Nick Zaccardi
Tina Maze bids farewell in bizarre fashion; Mikaela Shiffrin misses podium
Shiffrin and Lara Gut are looking neck and neck for the World Cup overall title.
- Nick Zaccardi
How Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton came to separate retirement decisions
A hike and a dinner paved the way for their decisions.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. puts 2 women on Tour de Ski stage podium
The three most famous active women's skiers are missing the Tour de Ski.
- Nick Zaccardi
Tina Maze ponders 2018 Olympics
Maze previously said she would retire after a giant slalom in her home country Saturday.
- Associated Press
Shaun White drops slopestyle, adds Winter X Games, continues Air + Style
The two-time Olympic halfpipe champion hopes 2018 won't be his final Games.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ashton Eaton wants to be the first person on Mars
Eaton changed his Twitter bio upon retirement.
- Nick Zaccardi
Kayla Harrison: Ronda Rousey should have handled comeback differently
Harrison and Rousey were training partners during their judo careers.
- Nick Zaccardi
World’s top biathlete returns three months after childbirth
Darya Domracheva returns to a different biathlon scene than when she left.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn, Julia Mancuso could return next week
Vonn hasn't raced in nearly one year. Mancuso has been out nearly two years.
- Associated Press
Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton retiring at the right time, coach says
Coach Harry Marra recalls how they told him about their decision.
- Nick Zaccardi
105-year-old Frenchman sets cycling world record
Nearly a century ago, Robert Marchand was told he would never achieve anything on a bike.
- Associated Press
Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton retire
"Frankly there isn’t much more I want to do in sport."
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn sees embarrassment, but not for her, in bid to race against men
"There are a lot of men who don't want to see it happen."
- Nick Zaccardi
17 Olympic sports events to watch in 2017
World Championships, Olympic Trials and a key decision date in September.
- Nick Zaccardi
Nick Symmonds to retire this year
Symmonds made two Olympic teams and was more famous for being outspoken.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russian Olympic skeleton champion suspended after Sochi doping report
Both of Russia's skeleton medalists from Sochi have been suspended.
- Nick Zaccardi
Mikaela Shiffrin’s streak ends with first DNF in 4 years
Another American had her best finish in four years.
- Associated Press
NHL Players’ Association head ‘more optimistic than ever’ about 2018 Olympics
"You get a sense of things as they go along. You get a sense of things and how they're likely to end up."
- Associated Press
1960 Olympic downhill champion dies
Jean Vuarnet was a pioneering Alpine skiing champion.
- Associated Press
Vonn’s New Year’s resolution ‘to try not to crash anymore’
Vonn has seriously crashed or undergone season-ending surgery each of the last four years.
- OlympicTalk
Usain Bolt calls into Manchester United post-game show (video)
Bolt gave his thoughts on United's win after befuddling the host.
- OlympicTalk
Oshie: NHL should ‘100 percent’ be at Winter Olympics
"It’s our responsibility in the stage that we’re at and the impact that we have."
- OlympicTalk
Mikaela Shiffrin skis to match record streak, live on NBCSN on Tuesday
Shiffrin skis an evening race in Croatia.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ronda Rousey to ‘take time to think about future’
Rousey has said the Nunes bout would be one of her last fights.
- Nick Zaccardi