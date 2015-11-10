Top Stories

Lindsey Vonn wins in second race back from injury

Lindsey Vonn moved closer to a legendary record with her 77th World Cup victory in her first race back from a broken arm.

TV and live streaming schedule

Olympic sports now available on NBCSN, Universal HD (separate from Universal Sports Network), & streaming on NBC Sports Live Extra.

Chen scores record-breaking short program performance

17-year-old Nathan Chen tallied a 106.39 in the men's short program and could become the youngest U.S. men's champion in 51 years.

More Headlines

Maia, Alex Shibutani beaten in free dance, still repeat as U.S. champions
The Shibutanis just missed the U.S. Championships total score record.
- Nick Zaccardi
Haven Denney, Brandon Frazier win U.S. pairs title after year off
The top two U.S. pairs from last season did not compete Saturday.
- Nick Zaccardi
Tara Lipinski reflects on winning 1997 U.S. title at age 14
Lipinski remains the youngest U.S. women's champion ever.
- Nick Zaccardi
LeBron James considers Olympic return under Popovich
James said Popovich "factors a lot" in his plans going forward with the U.S. team.
- Associated Press
How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday
It's a big day for Ashley Wagner and Gracie Gold.
- Nick Zaccardi
Defending pairs champions pull out of U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Tarah Kayne suffered a hard fall in the short program Thursday.
- Nick Zaccardi
Nathan Chen ushers in new era with record-breaking nationals short program
Chen looks to become the youngest U.S. men's champion in 51 years.
- Nick Zaccardi
Maia, Alex Shibutani break U.S. Championships short dance record
The free dance is Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
- Nick Zaccardi
Charlie White: ‘Time is running out’ to decide on comeback
They haven't competed since winning gold in Sochi.
- Nick Zaccardi
Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir assess Gracie Gold
"I think she’s ready for the season to be done, so she can make the changes that she needs to make.”
- Nick Zaccardi
Ashley Wagner ‘sick’ of hearing about her age
Wagner goes for her fourth U.S. title on Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
- Nick Zaccardi
How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday
Catch the short dance and men's short program.
- Nick Zaccardi
Karen Chen breaks U.S. Champs scoring record; Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold trail
The free skate is Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
- Nick Zaccardi
Gwen Jorgensen pregnant, to sit out 2017 triathlon season
The Olympic gold and silver medalists are both out of action.
- Nick Zaccardi
Watch NBC’s lookahead to 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics
A number of U.S. stars are establishing themselves in this winter sports season as medal contenders.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Championships pairs short program produces surprise leaders
The favorites all erred in Kansas City.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating president: Russia shouldn’t be in PyeongChang Olympics
"It's state-sponsored. It was a huge program, well coordinated to cheat, and they should pay a pretty stiff penalty."
- Nick Zaccardi
Laurie Hernandez explains wink, nervous Olympic moments in book excerpt
'When I think back on the Olympics, there were only two times I was anxious for myself or for one of my teammates."
- Nick Zaccardi
How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Thursday
Broadcast and streaming times for the pairs and women's short programs.
- Nick Zaccardi
Simone Biles sets when to return to training
Biles won't be competing for a while.
- Nick Zaccardi
New Herb Brooks statue unveiled in St. Paul
It replaces a statue put there in 2004, with one big difference.
- Nick Zaccardi
Kerri Walsh Jennings eyes 2020 Olympics
In interviews and on social media, Walsh Jennings is talking about Tokyo.
- Nick Zaccardi
President Obama honors Olympians in final press conference (video)
The president mentioned two gold medalists specifically.
- Nick Zaccardi
President Obama appoints Gabby Douglas, more Olympic medalists to posts
Douglas has met the President and First Lady on multiple occasions.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ryan Lochte ‘wipes away the past’ in Power Bar video
Lochte tosses a wig out of a sunroof in an odd one-minute ad.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating Championships men’s preview
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir chime in on Nathan Chen and his closest challengers.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating Championships ice dance preview
A big three of U.S. ice dance has emerged in the absence of the Olympic champions.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating Championships women’s preview
Ashley Wagner can reach a feat not seen in 90 years.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating Championships pairs preview
The top U.S. pairs team in recent international seasons is not competing this week.
- Nick Zaccardi
Jamaica bobsled team crowdfunds for new coach
The Jamaicans can attempt next season to qualify for the Olympics. It will not be easy.
- Nick Zaccardi
Olympic 5000m champ sets marathon debut
She is part of a field stacked with Olympic medalists.
- Nick Zaccardi
Aksel Lund Svindal to miss rest of Alpine season
Svindal is ending his season early for a second straight year for the same reason.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ted Ligety out for rest of season
Another setback for Mr. GS.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ashley Wagner, Nathan Chen make for contrasting favorites at U.S. Championships
Wagner and Chen share a coach and Olympic medal hopes, but little else.
- Nick Zaccardi
Los Angeles 2024 Opening Ceremony plan includes multiple venues
Los Angeles is bidding against Budapest and Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn sets date for proposal to enter men’s race
However, Vonn is facing a familiar roadblock.
- Nick Zaccardi
Gretzky compares Wickenheiser to NHL legend
Famous Canadians also appeared in a video montage paying tribute to the retiring champion.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn finishes 13th in first race in 11 months
Vonn was behind a surprise winner and a first-time American podium finisher.
- Associated Press
Lindsey Vonn’s comeback delayed as Alpine races canceled
Vonn might not be able to race at all this weekend.
- Associated Press
Hayley Wickenheiser ends one of the greatest Olympic careers
Wickenheiser explained why she's stopping playing one year before the Olympics.
- Nick Zaccardi
Dana Vollmer announces second pregnancy
Vollmer has said she plans to return to competition again.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. Figure Skating Championships broadcast schedule
NBC Sports will air live coverage during all four days of competition.
- Nick Zaccardi
Matt Grevers, after tearfully watching Olympics on airport runway, keeps swimming
Grevers had doubts about whether to keep training to be an elite swimmer.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russia could bid for 2028 Summer Olympics, mulls 3 cities
The 2028 host is expected to be decided in 2021.
- Associated Press
Julia Mancuso returns after 6 months on crutches
Mancuso races for the first time since March 2015 on Saturday.
- Associated Press
Aksel Lund Svindal takes break from ski racing due to knee
"I need to figure out exactly what it is so that that I can start skiing the way I want to again."
- Nick Zaccardi
Jason Brown again slowed by injury going into U.S. Championships
Brown was off the ice until two weeks ago.
- Nick Zaccardi
Gracie Gold forgives herself for worlds failure, aided by old coach
"I know that some people have written me off."
- Nick Zaccardi
Badminton fastest smash record broken (video)
Denmark's Mads Pieler Kolding broke the record Monday.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn: I can still win World Cup season titles
Vonn commented on her comeback in a press conference Thursday.
- Nick Zaccardi
More 2008 Olympic medalists stripped due to doping
China got hit hard.
- Nick Zaccardi
Boston Marathon field adds world-record holder
Dennis Kimetto has struggled since becoming the fastest marathoner ever.
- Nick Zaccardi
Laurie Hernandez’s 2017 goals: First date, driver’s license
Hernandez received a video message from "Law & Order" actors.
- Nick Zaccardi
Olympic aerials champion sets first World Cup in 3 years
Much has changed in aerials since Sochi.
- Nick Zaccardi
18 females sue ex-USA Gymnastics doctor, allege sexual abuse
The lawsuit is against Dr. Larry Nassar, Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and a Lansing-area gymnastics club.
- Associated Press
Lindsey Vonn struggles to move hand after surgery (video)
"I woke up from surgery and had no function of my entire hand."
- Nick Zaccardi
Swimmer David Plummer retires after 2 medals in Rio
"The majority of my life I have wanted to swim fast more than I wanted to breathe. I don’t want it that way anymore."
- Nick Zaccardi
USA Swimming chief Chuck Wielgus to retire
Wielgus, who turns 67 next month, has been battling colorectal cancer for more than 10 years and undergoes regular chemotherapy.
- Associated Press
Wall of Champions unveiled in Rio Olympic Park
A Wall of Champions has become an Olympic tradition.
- Nick Zaccardi
Sam Mikulak headlines American Cup field
Check out the full fields.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn returns to World Cup, boost to Mikaela Shiffrin
Vonn hasn't raced since February.
- Associated Press
Ashley Wagner, ‘a mess’ in most recent event, still the favorite at U.S. Champs
Wagner also commented on if she'll continue skating beyond the 2018 Olympics.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russian sports ‘among the cleanest in the world,’ deputy prime minister says
Anti-doping leaders are calling for a blanket Russian sports ban.
- Associated Press
Anti-doping leaders call for blanket Russia sports ban
Leaders from 19 national anti-doping organizations, including those in the United States, Britain and Sweden, held a summit this week.
- Associated Press
Mikaela Shiffrin beaten after slow first run in night slalom
Shiffrin lost for just the second time in seven slaloms this season.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. rugby Olympian Jillion Potter faces cancer again
Potter made the Olympic team less than two years after being diagnosed the first time.
- Nick Zaccardi
Another Rio Olympic venue struggling to find a use
There have been a series of setbacks since the Closing Ceremony.
- Associated Press
No U.S. goalies on NHL All-Star teams one year before Olympics
Three star U.S. goalies are out with significant injuries.
- Nick Zaccardi
Simone Biles, Aly Raisman part of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Many Olympians have appeared in the issue in recent years.
- OlympicTalk
U.S. beach volleyball Olympians open season with new partners
Half of the medalists from Rio aren't entered together.
- Nick Zaccardi
Rory McIlroy: I probably won’t play at Tokyo Olympics
"That's a personal choice, and hopefully people respect that decision."
- Nick Zaccardi
Gregor Schlierenzauer returns to ski jumping
Schlierenzauer has been out for more than one year.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russian gymnastics star retires at 19
Yana Kudryavtseva won 13 world championships but not Olympic gold.
- Associated Press
Madison Kocian, Kyla Ross make history with NCAA gymnastics debuts
Three more U.S. Olympic gymnastics medalists were watching at Pauley Pavilion.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ski cross champion’s condition improves, still unconscious
Anna Holmlund was put in a medically induced coma after a Dec. 19 crash.
- Nick Zaccardi
Adam Rippon out of U.S. Figure Skating Championships
"I will be at the Olympics," Rippon said.
- Nick Zaccardi
Polina Edmunds to miss U.S. Figure Skating Championships
The Olympian has been out for nearly one year.
- Nick Zaccardi
Simone Biles, more Olympians attend Golden Globe Awards (photos)
Ten Olympians representing three countries walked the red carpet.
- OlympicTalk
LeBron James, ‘just recognizing greatness,’ points to Michael Phelps after dunk
Phelps and James talked after the game.
- Nick Zaccardi
Beijing Olympic Ceremonies director to return for PyeongChang Closing Ceremony
Beijing 2022 is expected to have a presentation previewing its Winter Games at the PyeongChang Closing Ceremony.
- Nick Zaccardi
Kenenisa Bekele’s marathon world record quest resumes next week
Bekele could race three marathons in the next seven months.
- Nick Zaccardi
Mikaela Shiffrin overcomes gate malfunction for bounce-back win
Shiffrin has won 14 of her last 15 slaloms.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russian skeleton medalists’ ban lifted after appeal
There wasn't enough evidence to keep them out of competition.
- Nick Zaccardi
McIlroy ‘resents’ the Olympics
Rory McIlroy let his feelings out in a text conversation with Justin Rose, winner of the first Olympic men’s golf title in 112 years.
- Nick Zaccardi
Tina Maze bids farewell in bizarre fashion; Mikaela Shiffrin misses podium
Shiffrin and Lara Gut are looking neck and neck for the World Cup overall title.
- Nick Zaccardi
How Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton came to separate retirement decisions
A hike and a dinner paved the way for their decisions.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. puts 2 women on Tour de Ski stage podium
The three most famous active women's skiers are missing the Tour de Ski.
- Nick Zaccardi
Tina Maze ponders 2018 Olympics
Maze previously said she would retire after a giant slalom in her home country Saturday.
- Associated Press
Shaun White drops slopestyle, adds Winter X Games, continues Air + Style
The two-time Olympic halfpipe champion hopes 2018 won't be his final Games.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ashton Eaton wants to be the first person on Mars
Eaton changed his Twitter bio upon retirement.
- Nick Zaccardi
Kayla Harrison: Ronda Rousey should have handled comeback differently
Harrison and Rousey were training partners during their judo careers.
- Nick Zaccardi
World’s top biathlete returns three months after childbirth
Darya Domracheva returns to a different biathlon scene than when she left.
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn, Julia Mancuso could return next week
Vonn hasn't raced in nearly one year. Mancuso has been out nearly two years.
- Associated Press
Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton retiring at the right time, coach says
Coach Harry Marra recalls how they told him about their decision.
- Nick Zaccardi
105-year-old Frenchman sets cycling world record
Nearly a century ago, Robert Marchand was told he would never achieve anything on a bike.
- Associated Press
Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton retire
"Frankly there isn’t much more I want to do in sport."
- Nick Zaccardi
Lindsey Vonn sees embarrassment, but not for her, in bid to race against men
"There are a lot of men who don't want to see it happen."
- Nick Zaccardi
17 Olympic sports events to watch in 2017
World Championships, Olympic Trials and a key decision date in September.
- Nick Zaccardi
Nick Symmonds to retire this year
Symmonds made two Olympic teams and was more famous for being outspoken.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russian Olympic skeleton champion suspended after Sochi doping report
Both of Russia's skeleton medalists from Sochi have been suspended.
- Nick Zaccardi
Mikaela Shiffrin’s streak ends with first DNF in 4 years
Another American had her best finish in four years.
- Associated Press
NHL Players’ Association head ‘more optimistic than ever’ about 2018 Olympics
"You get a sense of things as they go along. You get a sense of things and how they're likely to end up."
- Associated Press
1960 Olympic downhill champion dies
Jean Vuarnet was a pioneering Alpine skiing champion.
- Associated Press
Vonn’s New Year’s resolution ‘to try not to crash anymore’
Vonn has seriously crashed or undergone season-ending surgery each of the last four years.
- OlympicTalk
Usain Bolt calls into Manchester United post-game show (video)
Bolt gave his thoughts on United's win after befuddling the host.
- OlympicTalk
Oshie: NHL should ‘100 percent’ be at Winter Olympics
"It’s our responsibility in the stage that we’re at and the impact that we have."
- OlympicTalk
Mikaela Shiffrin skis to match record streak, live on NBCSN on Tuesday
Shiffrin skis an evening race in Croatia.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ronda Rousey to ‘take time to think about future’
Rousey has said the Nunes bout would be one of her last fights.
- Nick Zaccardi
British Olympic legends receive knighthoods, damehoods
Four Olympic champions and a Paralympic champion received honors.
- Associated Press
Dana White unsure if Ronda Rousey fights again
The UFC president spent 45 minutes with Rousey backstage after the fight.
- Nick Zaccardi
NHL preps two 2017-18 schedules, one with Olympic break
The NHL deputy commissioner says the league hasn't found a compelling reason to go to PyeongChang.
- Associated Press
Ronda Rousey pummeled by Amanda Nunes in UFC return
The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist has lost her last two fights.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russia’s most decorated Sochi Olympic skiers suspended
The list of six includes the only Russian skiers to earn multiple medals in Sochi.
- Nick Zaccardi
Four Russian skeleton athletes banned amid Sochi doping probe
The top Russians have been competing on the World Cup tour, which resumes next week.
- Nick Zaccardi
Neymar: Rio Olympic shootout was most nervous moment of my life
Neymar returned to the site of his Olympic highlight.
- Associated Press
Mikaela Shiffrin extends historic slalom winning streak
That's three wins in three days.
- Nick Zaccardi
Bode Miller plans to race next season, U.S. coach says
Miller hasn't competed since the 2015 World Championships.
- Associated Press
Dana Vollmer’s plan for second child may include racing while pregnant
Vollmer had a message for Sarah Sjöström after the Rio Olympic 100m butterfly.
- Nick Zaccardi
Missy Franklin’s book adds new details about career moments
Five specifics we learned about Franklin from "Relentless Spirit."
- Nick Zaccardi
Armstrong sets goal for 2017 to return to cancer fight
"I've got my gloves on, and I want to fight."
- Nick Zaccardi
Mikaela Shiffrin wins again, off to best start of anyone since 2012
Shiffrin padded her World Cup overall standings lead in tough conditions.
- Nick Zaccardi
Bradley Wiggins retires as Great Britain’s most decorated Olympian
Another Brit could surpass Wiggins' record in 2020.
- Nick Zaccardi
Russian officials deny report they admitted to doping program
Meanwhile, six cross-country skiers have already been suspended.
- Nick Zaccardi
Kayla Harrison: ‘No one does underdog better than Ronda Rousey’
Rousey and Harrison will both be at MMA events this weekend.
- OlympicTalk
Watch Olympic Channel documentary on 1996 Atlanta Games legacy
Shannon Miller reflects on the Magnificent Seven. Janet Evans reminisces about handing off to Muhammad Ali.
- Nick Zaccardi
Michael Phelps runner-up for AP Male Athlete of the Year
Phelps missed out on joining elite company with a third award.
- Nick Zaccardi
Mikaela Shiffrin wins first World Cup giant slalom outright
The women race again Wednesday and Thursday.
- Nick Zaccardi
Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year
Three more Olympians also received votes.
- Associated Press
Mariel Zagunis eyes 2020 Olympics
"It's a blessing and a curse to feel dissatisfied with not winning all the time."
- Nick Zaccardi
Laurie Hernandez launches her own Human Emoji app
Check out details on how to insert Hernandez into texts and more.
- OlympicTalk
Scenes from Boomer Phelps’ first Christmas
Michael Phelps' son met Santa Claus and got behind the wheel in Arizona.
- OlympicTalk
Sochi Olympic choir that sang ‘Get Lucky’ among plane crash victims
The Alexandrov Ensemble, sometimes referred to as the Red Army choir, was founded in the 1920s.
- Associated Press
Mao Asada vows to skate on after disastrous Japan Nationals
The three-time world champion commented after the worst result of her career.
- Nick Zaccardi
Anna Veith sets return from major injury
The Austrian last raced in March 2015.
- Nick Zaccardi
PyeongChang 2018 Olympic venue tour (video)
Take a look at renderings and construction images of coastal and mountain venues.
- Nick Zaccardi
IOC: 28 Russians from Sochi Olympics face doping cases
Six cases involve cross-country skiers who are now provisionally suspended.
- Associated Press
Russia loses World Cup biathlon, speed skating events over doping
Russia previously lost the world bobsled and skeleton championships in the fallout from the McLaren report.
- Associated Press
Belize plans special events for Simone Biles’ arrival
Biles is a dual citizen through her grandmother.
- Nick Zaccardi
FBI: Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor had 37,000 child porn photos, videos
Federal Magistrate Ray Kent says Larry Nassar is the “worst” kind of danger.
- Associated Press
Boston Marathon field includes U.S. marathoners from Rio
An Olympic Trials winner is the only U.S. marathoner from Rio not in the Boston field.
- Nick Zaccardi
Yuzuru Hanyu out of Japan Championships
Hanyu has won the last four national titles.
- Nick Zaccardi
Tokyo 2020 Olympic cost estimate released
Tokyo's Olympic costs have soared amid Japan's reconstruction from the earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
- Associated Press
Chris Paul will return to Olympics for his son, Michael Phelps says
Paul will be older than all but two previous U.S. Olympic male players.
- Nick Zaccardi
Michael Phelps wears all 28 Olympic medals
Phelps donned the heavy set for a magazine cover.
- Nick Zaccardi
Alpine World Cup race canceled due to winds
Mikaela Shiffrin holds a slim standings lead going into the Christmas break.
- Nick Zaccardi
World’s top ski cross racer in coma after training crash
Anna Holmlund won bronze in Sochi and the last two World Cup season titles.
- Nick Zaccardi
U.S. ski racers produce nude calendar to raise money
Two Olympic medalists are among the group in "Under the Suit: The Bodies of the Ski Team."
- Associated Press
April Ross changes plans for 2017
Ross could have a breakthrough in the post-Olympic year.
- Nick Zaccardi
Laurie Hernandez returns to her roots for ‘Nutcracker’ ballet lesson (video)
Hernandez joined the New York City Ballet for a shoot.
- OlympicTalk
Bode Miller’s ‘dream of returning’ this season ‘quashed’
Miller is not ruling out the 2018 Olympics yet, though.
- Nick Zaccardi
World bobsled and skeleton championships, stripped from Sochi, get new host
The event takes place in February.
- Associated Press
Michael Phelps’ goal number was 40 at the Rio Olympics
"We fell short."
- Nick Zaccardi
Prince William lauds Michael Phelps at SPOTY (video)
Phelps received his second lifetime achievement award in a week.
- Nick Zaccardi
Ted Ligety’s struggles compounded by another injury
Ligety failed to achieve a result again Sunday.
- Nick Zaccardi
Erin Hamlin, Emily Sweeney have epic day for U.S. luge
Hamlin notched her third career World Cup win.
- Associated Press
Former USA Gymnastics doctor indicted on child porn charges
A 2000 U.S. Olympian has said Dr. Larry Nassar sexually abused her.
- Associated Press
Bode Miller could race in January, U.S. coach says
Miller might be tempted for a specific major race he hasn't won.
- Associated Press
Polina Edmunds ’50-50′ on competing at U.S. Championships
The Olympian hasn't competed in nearly one year.
- Nick Zaccardi
Man facing murder charge in death of Tyson Gay’s daughter
Trinity Gay was shot Oct. 16 outside a restaurant after witnesses told police gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles.
- Associated Press
Michael Phelps on giving Boomer medals, Oriole who snubbed him
Watch Phelps' interview on The Dan Patrick Show on Friday.
- Nick Zaccardi
Leah Smith reflects on Rio, eyes racing Katie Ledecky at NCAAs in Q&A
Smith explains why she should be closer to Ledecky in NCAA swimming than at the Olympics.
- OlympicTalk
Budapest 2024 Olympic venue rendering images released
Los Angeles and Paris published renderings in 2015 and early 2016.
- Nick Zaccardi
How Adria Biles dealt with Brazilians mistaking her for Simone
Check out video from Olympic park.
- OlympicTalk
Ryan Lochte films weird ad for cough drops (video)
Lochte has one line in the 30-second spot.
- Nick Zaccardi
Danell Leyva: Olympic all-around was ‘unfair’
"We all know how political gymnastics is."
- Nick Zaccardi
Shaun White struggles in first halfpipe contest of season
Another Olympic champion opted not to compete.
- Nick Zaccardi
Meb Keflezighi enters Boston Marathon one last time
Keflezighi and more past winners were announced for the 2017 Boston Marathon.
- Nick Zaccardi
Odell Beckham Jr. wants to train with Usain Bolt
Beckham was the fastest NFL ball carrier in week 14, but an Olympian wide receiver has been faster.
- OlympicTalk
Gabby Douglas’ mom: Leslie Jones ‘came to the rescue’ in Rio
"We couldn't go on her time feed without seeing just the most hateful, the most digusting things."
- Nick Zaccardi
Chinese diving legend emotionally retires
"The story of Chinese diving didn't start with me, and it won't end with me."
- Nick Zaccardi
Ryan Lochte set to be a father
Lochte and his fiancée announced the news in a fashion reminiscent of Michael Phelps' wife.
- OlympicTalk
Olympic Channel TV network set to launch
More Olympic sports programming is coming to NBC and NBCSN, beginning Saturday.
- OlympicTalk
Winter Champions Series debuts on NBC, NBCSN on Saturday
Watch Olympians in snowboarding, luge and hockey.
- Nate Clark
U.S. Olympians to receive $37,500 per gold medal in PyeongChang
The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) has announced that starting at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, monetary rewards for U.S. Olympic medalists will increase by 50 percent. At the Rio Olympics,...
- Julia Fincher
Rio Olympics, Michael Phelps top 2016 list of Google search trends
The Rio Olympics were the top global sporting event on Google’s list of 2016’s top trending search terms. Across the world, the Olympics were second only to the U.S. election in the global news...
- Julia Fincher
Bobsled and Skeleton World Championship moved out of Russia
The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) announced Tuesday they have decided to move the 2017 IBSF World Championship, which had been set for Sochi, Russia at the Olympic Sanki Sliding...
- Nate Clark
Sports Illustrated presents Michael Phelps with ‘Greatest Olympian of All-Time’ award
While Michael Phelps lost out to LeBron James for the 2016 title of Sportsperson of the Year, he received a different honor at last night’s Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year gala at the...
- Julia Fincher