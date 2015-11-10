Top Stories
Speedin' Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin took advantage of every opportunity and sped through her fastest Super-G run to finish fourth in Cortina.
Mo Farah troubled by Trump travel ban
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah spoke out against President Trump's recent immigration ban saying 'it seems to have made me an alien'
Lindsey Vonn after crash: 'I'm fine'
Lindsey Vonn explains why she came off course and crashed on Friday. She says she's mostly OK and was happy to get a crash out of the way after her lengthy time out.