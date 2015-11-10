Top Stories
Privately-run group LA2024 submitted documents to the International Olympic Committee with a "no surprises" plan to host the event.
Iran bans U.S. wrestlers from Freestyle World Cup
The country has reportedly banned the American team from the Freestyle World Cup in response to the executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.
Russian athletes refuse to return stripped medals
The Russian Olympic Committee says it has not received medals from any athlete that had their Olympic titles stripped for doping.