Top stories
Steady Climb
Paul Pogba and Man United hope to keep up their momentum in the chase for a top four spot when they host struggling Hull at Old Trafford.
Will Blount, Lewis step up for the Patriots in Super Bowl LI?
If Tom Brady struggles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, can the Patriots rely on their running duo of LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis to seal a win?
FOLLOW LIVE: National Signing Day is here!
The futures of potential stars and college football teams are determined on National Signing Day. Follow it LIVE here.
Premier League on NBC Sports
The Chelsea File: What Lies Ahead
Is Saturday's visit from Arsenal our last true chance at having a bonafide Premier League title race?
NFL News
Latest NHL News
Remembering the XFL
Top XFL highlights from inaugural season
Watch highlights and interviews from the debut season of the XFL in 2001.
All-Access
SNF ALL ACCESS
Your home for the Sunday Night Football on NBC.
PREMIER LEAGUE ALL ACCESS
Your home for the Premier League on NBC Sports.