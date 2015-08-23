Top stories

Getty Images

Wax on, wax off

No. 2 Clemson didn't just beat No. 3 Ohio State, they demoralized them in a 31-0 shutout for a shot at Alabama in the National Championship.

Getty Images

Reports: 49ers set to fire Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

For the second straight year, the 49ers are expected to fire a coach after only one year on the job.

Getty Images

Ronda Rousey to ‘take time to think about future’

Rousey has said the Nunes bout would be one of her last fights.

Top Videos

24:05

PL Download: Inside the Mind of Pep Guardiola

2:00

Fitch: 'Good chance this was my last fight'

1:34

PFF: Packers vs. Lions breakdown

1:55

Hoiberg not to blame for Bulls' struggles

NFL News

What’s next for the 49ers?

What’s next for Chip Kelly?

Chip Kelly’s multiple buyouts create unusual issue for 49ers, Eagles

Reports: Chip Kelly to be fired by 49ers

Tony Romo’s status for Sunday still not determined

Premier League on NBC Sports

Chelsea win 13-straight to equal PL record

Record equaling win for Blues as they keep marching on atop the Premier League.

Conte reflects on record-equaling win

Klopp, Guardiola react to Liverpool defeat of City

Zlatan, Pogba complete Man Utd comeback

Slimani goal holds up as LCFC pick up big win

Trending now

Bolt calls in to Man United’s post-game TV show

Curry kicks raise $45,201 for Oakland victims

Levy, 91, wants another chance with Bills

Embiid wants your All-Star vote: 'I want to date this girl' (VIDEO)

All-Access

SNF ALL ACCESS

Your home for the Sunday Night Football on NBC.

PREMIER LEAGUE ALL ACCESS

Your home for the Premier League on NBC Sports.