Top stories

AP Images

Steady Climb

Paul Pogba and Man United hope to keep up their momentum in the chase for a top four spot when they host struggling Hull at Old Trafford.

Getty Images

Will Blount, Lewis step up for the Patriots in Super Bowl LI?

If Tom Brady struggles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, can the Patriots rely on their running duo of LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis to seal a win?

Getty Images

FOLLOW LIVE: National Signing Day is here!

The futures of potential stars and college football teams are determined on National Signing Day. Follow it LIVE here.

Top Videos

4:17

Josh Norman hilariously reads his draft profile

0:31

Von Miller literally has the word chip on shoulder

7:28

Could Jay Cutler end up with the 49ers?

9:35

Brees: Players losing trust toward NFL office

Premier League on NBC Sports

The Chelsea File: What Lies Ahead

Is Saturday's visit from Arsenal our last true chance at having a bonafide Premier League title race?

Full list of PL transfer deals on Deadline Day

Club-by-club list of Premier League winter transfers

January transfer window: Grading each PL club

PL roundup: Big boys all drop points

NFL News

Reports: Texans will head to West Virginia for early part of training camp

Le’Veon Bell figuring out if he needs groin surgery

John Lynch was testing the 49ers to see if they could keep a secret

Dan Quinn: Pete Carroll gave me the model, but we’re doing it our way

Panthers hire secondary coach from within

Trending now

Louisiana 4-star commits to Alabama from a cemetery

1:07

Man doesn't run mile for first time in 52 years

Edelman turned down CFL offer to play QB

Budweiser commercial on owner immigration will make you cry

All-Access

SNF ALL ACCESS

Your home for the Sunday Night Football on NBC.

PREMIER LEAGUE ALL ACCESS

Your home for the Premier League on NBC Sports.