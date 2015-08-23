Top stories
Wax on, wax off
No. 2 Clemson didn't just beat No. 3 Ohio State, they demoralized them in a 31-0 shutout for a shot at Alabama in the National Championship.
Reports: 49ers set to fire Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke
For the second straight year, the 49ers are expected to fire a coach after only one year on the job.
Ronda Rousey to ‘take time to think about future’
Rousey has said the Nunes bout would be one of her last fights.
The Best of 2016
Best of 2016 - Sounds of the Year
Take a trip down memory lane with the most memorable moments in sports during 2016.
Premier League on NBC Sports
Chelsea win 13-straight to equal PL record
Record equaling win for Blues as they keep marching on atop the Premier League.
NHL on NBCSN
CBJ wins 15th straight; Wild streak ends at 12
The Blue Jackets are serving notice that 2017 could be a big year for them.
