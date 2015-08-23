Top stories
Set for liftoff
The coordinates are set for a collision course between the Patriots and Falcons, but who will win Super Bowl LI? Tom Curran has the answer.
Why are Roman numerals used for the Super Bowl?
Why did the NFL originally decide to label Super Bowls with Roman numerals? Find out in this edition of Ever Wonder.
Patriots corners need to keep up stellar play
Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan and Eric Rowe have done well in the playoffs, but will need their best to stop the Falcons' high-flying offense in Super Bowl LI.
Premier League on NBC Sports
Gabriel Jesus saves Man City
The new man at Manchester City won it in injury time after the hosts had squandered the lead.
NFL News
Ever Wonder: Super Bowl edition
Ever Wonder: What foods do people eat most for Super Bowl?
Just how much food do people eat during the Super Bowl? Find out in this edition of Ever Wonder.
Ever Wonder: Why Does Putin have SB ring?
Ever Wonder takes a look at the hilarious reason why Vladimir Putin has a Super Bowl ring in Moscow.
Remembering the XFL
Top XFL highlights from inaugural season
Watch highlights and interviews from the debut season of the XFL in 2001.
