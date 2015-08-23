Top stories

Getty Images

Made of steel

The Steelers used an NFL postseason record six field goals from Chris Boswell to edge the Chiefs and advance to the AFC Championship.

1:58

Packers, Falcons rematch of Week 8 shootout

The Falcons edged the Packers, 33-32, in Week 8 and now the two teams will battle again with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Getty

Wild sit alone atop Central after win against Blackhawks

Minny completed the comeback against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Top Videos

0:52

Steelers 18, Chiefs 16 highlights

1:51

Minnesota Wild 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2

2:17

Harrison, Bell, Boswell postgame interviews

1:43

Washington Capitals 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0

NFL News

Brice Butler on unsportsmanlike conduct penalty: Never heard of it in my li...

Adam Jones case on hold, prosecutor wants to know NFL punishment

Mason Crosby makes history with his big kicks

Tom Brady: I love Earl Thomas

Monday morning one-liners

Premier League on NBC Sports

Too early for Guardiola to concede Premier League title?

City's boss all but handed the title to their opponents after a fifth defeat of the season.

Conte urges players 'money is not everything'

Match Analysis: Man United-Liverpool draw

Bravo’s struggles come to a head

6:02

Ibrahimovic on Premier League competition

Trending now

Hawks bring in choir to do player intros for MLK celebration

Drake wears jersey of 2018 basketball recruit

Embiid mimics WWE's Triple H during intro

Jeter gets permission to build paparazzi fence

All-Access

SNF ALL ACCESS

Your home for the Sunday Night Football on NBC.

PREMIER LEAGUE ALL ACCESS

Your home for the Premier League on NBC Sports.