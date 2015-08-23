Top stories
Statistical supremacy
Before Clemson and Alabama square off for the national title, here are the key stats that you need to know.
Should Beckham Jr. talk to sports psychologist?
Odell Beckham Jr.'s emotions got the best of him during and after the Giants playoff loss to the Packers and Kevin Gilbride wonders if it's time for him to talk to a psychologist.
Is Baylor really the No. 1 team in the country?
The Bears are 3-0 in the Big 12 and just one of just two teams without a loss to their name.
Clemson, Alabama face off for national championship
Alabama-Clemson Tale of the Tape
The biggest question mark for this game is just what to expect from Alabama’s offense.
Premier League on NBC Sports
Ozil: I will stay at Arsenal if Arsene Wenger does
German playmaker reveals his delight at Arsenal but wants assurances on Wenger's future in north London.
