Set for liftoff

The coordinates are set for a collision course between the Patriots and Falcons, but who will win Super Bowl LI? Tom Curran has the answer.

Why are Roman numerals used for the Super Bowl?

Why did the NFL originally decide to label Super Bowls with Roman numerals? Find out in this edition of Ever Wonder.

Patriots corners need to keep up stellar play

Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan and Eric Rowe have done well in the playoffs, but will need their best to stop the Falcons' high-flying offense in Super Bowl LI.

What foods do people eat most during the Super Bowl?

Can Ranieri fix Leicester's problems?

Gabriel Jesus scores stoppage time winner

T.J. Oshie pops Peter Budaj's bottle cap

Premier League on NBC Sports

Gabriel Jesus saves Man City

The new man at Manchester City won it in injury time after the hosts had squandered the lead.

Man. United rolls over Leicester

Rumors swirl around Aguero after benching

Foxes keeper calls performance 'unacceptable'

Should Arsenal move on from Wenger?

FOX televises interview with President Trump at 4:00 p.m. ET

Report: Aldon Smith on track for March reinstatement

Patriots tried to trade for DeAndre Hopkins or Johnathan Joseph

Rex Ryan believes he’d be here coaching today, if Atlanta had hired him

Joe Thomas: “Warrior” Alex Mack will have “no problem” playing

Ever Wonder: What foods do people eat most for Super Bowl?

Just how much food do people eat during the Super Bowl? Find out in this edition of Ever Wonder.

Ever Wonder: Why Does Putin have SB ring?

Ever Wonder takes a look at the hilarious reason why Vladimir Putin has a Super Bowl ring in Moscow.

VIDEO: St. Bona loses after storming court

Security grounded drone flying over Falcons practice

Report: Shanahan interested in bringing Schaub to 49ers

Giles shows glimpse of potential with crazy alley-oop

