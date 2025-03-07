2025 Fantasy Preview: Bailey Ober

Outlook: Even though his ERA jumped from 3.43 in 2023 to 3.98 last season, Ober will be costlier to draft this spring. Largely because he was homer-prone, few took him seriously as a top-30 fantasy pitcher a year ago. But giving up 27 homers didn’t prevent him from being a standout with his 27% strikeout rate and 1.00 WHIP. Ober’s changeup is one of the game’s best offspeed pitches, and it produced 84 strikeouts while yielding just 33 hits last season. If he averaged 94 mph with his fastball instead of just less than 92, he’d probably be an ace. He actually did tease with a little velocity spike last spring, but it was gone after the first month of the season. As is, Ober doesn’t figure to help out when it comes to ERA. He’ll be money in the other categories, and he’s still a fair enough pick at his current ADP. He’s just not the bargain he was.