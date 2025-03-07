2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryan Woo

Outlook: Woo impressed as a rookie in 2023, and while he did have two stints on the injured list, he was even more impressive in 2024. Nobody avoided walks better last summer than he did, with a base-on-balls rate of just 2.8 percent. He’s far from just a strike-thrower, however, as Woo also avoided barrels at an elite level with a 4.8 percent rate, and he allowed hard hits just 35.2 percent of the time he gave up contact. The only thing that he doesn’t do at an elite level is miss bats, as his 23.6 percent whiff percentage is well below-average, as is his 21.6 percent K rate. Still, when you pound the strike zone like Woo does and avoid loud contact, there’s plenty of reason to believe there can be fantasy success as seen in what Woo did in 2024. He may not be a fantasy ace, but he already has one of the highest floors in the sport.