2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryce Miller

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:04 AM
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Bryce MillerSEA - SP
Throws: RAge: 26Mixed 5x5: $12 | AL 5x5: $20
2024: Started: 31 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $14 | 2027: $14
Outlook: Miller continued to overwhelm right-handed hitters as a sophomore, limiting them to a .512 OPS on the season. Thanks in part to a new splitter, he also greatly improved against left-handers, with his OPS against dropping to .673 from .917 as a rookie. Of course, T-Mobile Park is helping more than just a little; Miller had a 1.96 ERA and a 33% strikeout rate at home last season, compared to a 4.07 ERA and a 19% strikeout rate on the road. All five Mariners starters had significant home-road splits last season, but Miller’s gap was the biggest, which makes sense because he’s the biggest flyball pitcher of the group. Fortunately, T-Mobile isn’t about to stop being a pitcher’s park, even if it might not remain quite as extreme of one this year. Miller has one of the game’s better fastballs, doesn’t walk many batters and has been durable to date. He seems like a top-25 SP from here.
