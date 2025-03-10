2025 Fantasy Preview: Christian Yelich

Outlook: Yelich was in the midst of a full on career resurgence before yet another back issue ended his season last July. At the time of his injury, he had the third-highest batting average in the league while on pace for about 25 home runs, 40 stolen bases, and 100 runs and RBI apiece. That’s a superstar level statline that would commensurate first-round value, especially since his underlying stats were also approaching levels of his heyday. Alas, the injury was serious and required surgery to remove the damaged part of a disk in his spine. He has said since the surgery ‘needed to happen’, but that’s not the type of procedure you want to hear about from a 33-year-old who’s been fighting back pain for a while now. Projecting his true value is one of the biggest questions to answer this draft season.