2025 Fantasy Preview: CJ Abrams

Outlook: It felt like everything had finally clicked for Abrams through the first half of last season. He had 15 homers, 15 stolen bases, an .831 OPS, and was selected to his first All-Star team. Then, he crashed out. First on the field, where he slashed .202/.260/.326 over his final 49 games. Next, off the field, when the Nationals removed him from their roster in September after it was reported he’d stayed out all night at a casino before a game. That’s egregiously irresponsible for a young player who had been slumping for months. It’s worse when the team had called up multiple prized prospects over the course of the season and likely hoped Abrams would begin to grow into a leader. Alas, he’s still just 24 years old and has averaged 17 home runs and 36 stolen bases over his career per 162 games. Few players in the league offer that same upside of power and speed, but he obviously has some work to do.