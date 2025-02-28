 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan
Michigan v Indiana
How to watch Indiana vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan
Michigan v Indiana
How to watch Indiana vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

2025 Fantasy Preview: Cole Ragans

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:20 AM
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | 1B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Cole RagansKC - SP
Throws: LAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $14 | AL 5x5: $21
2024: Started: 32 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $15 | 2027: $14
Outlook: The big velocity gain that made Ragans look like an ace-in-waiting in the second half of 2023 held up at the beginning of last year, and the southpaw had a 3.16 ERA and a 30% strikeout rate entering the break. As the year went on, though, Ragans’ velocity took quite a hit, especially on his outstanding changeup, which he threw about three mph slower in August than he did in April. Fortunately, it just didn’t seem to matter, and Ragans posted a 3.10 ERA and a 29% strikeout rate during the second half. He wound up just five strikeouts behind Tarik Skubal for the major league lead, and he finished fourth in the AL Cy Young balloting. Even if the changeup stands out, all four of Ragans’ pitches are perfectly legit, and his command has improved to the point at which he doesn’t need to sit 96 mph with his fastball in order to be a top starter. In spite of last year’s team success, Kansas City still isn’t a great situation for pitchers, which holds back Ragans’ ranking some here. He should be terrific, though.
