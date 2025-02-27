2025 Fantasy Preview: Corbin Carroll

Outlook: Despite questions about his shoulder, Carroll managed to appear in 158 games last season. The 24-year-old outfielder got off to a terrible start, slashing .212/.301/.334 with five homers and 18 steals at the All-Star break. He came around with a much better second half, slugging 17 homers with 17 steals and a .919 OPS the rest of the way. Carroll’s nosedive in batting average was mostly BABIP-driven as he recorded a .256 mark on the season, something that is all but sure to rebound as he displayed nearly identical skills at the plate as he did in 2023, with solid contact and hard-hit rates to go with his blazing speed. Despite the low batting average, Carroll still returned excellent fantasy value going 22/35 with 121 runs scored, fifth-most in baseball. With many paths to returning value, Carroll is a first-round talent with a top-three overall upside.