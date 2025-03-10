 Skip navigation
Cologuard Classic 2025 - Final Round
Steven Alker wins Cologuard Classic playoff for ninth PGA Tour Champions title
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
2025 NFL offseason moves: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
Joburg Open 2025 - Day Four
Calum Hill wins three-man playoff to claim Joburg Open title on DP World Tour

2025 Fantasy Preview: Dustin May

  
Published March 10, 2025 09:05 AM
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Dustin MayLA - SP
Throws: RAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $0 | NL 5x5: $4
2024: DNPMixed 2026: $1 | 2027: $1
Outlook: As if May’s career hadn’t already taken enough turns, he missed the second half of last year after suffering a torn esophagus. It occurred during a dinner in July, which was not long before he was supposed to begin a rehab assignment as he made his way back from flexor tendon surgery the previous July. He previously had Tommy John in 2021, so he’ll enter 2025 having totaled 122 innings in four years. The hope is that he’ll be healthy and ready to compete for a spot in the Dodgers’ six-man rotation. With a 3.10 ERA since debuting in 2019, May has almost always been effective while on the mound. He was last seen throwing 95-99 mph in 2023, and if he’s back there this year, he’ll most likely be a mixed-league asset at times. Still, something like 120 innings would seem to be the best-case scenario here. Spring training will determine whether he’s worth a late-round pick.
