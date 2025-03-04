 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Preview: Liam Hendriks
Syndication: Arizona Republic
2025 Fantasy Preview: Justin Martinez

Top Clips

nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments
nbc_roto_darnold_250304.jpg
What’s next for Darnold with free agency looming?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Preview: Liam Hendriks
Syndication: Arizona Republic
2025 Fantasy Preview: Justin Martinez

Top Clips

nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments
nbc_roto_darnold_250304.jpg
What’s next for Darnold with free agency looming?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Emmanuel Clase

  
Published March 4, 2025 03:35 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Emmanuel ClaseCLE - RP
Throws: RAge: 26Mixed 5x5: $21 | AL 5x5: $28
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 74Mixed 2026: $19 | 2027: $16
Outlook: Prior to his stunning postseason collapse, Clase turned in one of the most incredible closing campaigns in history in 2024. His 0.61 ERA was the third lowest ever for someone who pitched 60 innings, placing behind only Zach Britton’s 0.54 mark in 2016 and Fernando Rodney’s 0.60 in 2012. He did allow five unearned runs on top of the five earned runs, but four of those were automatic runners in the 10th inning. He led the AL in saves for the third straight year, finishing with a career-high 47. His three blown saves saw him allow a total of one earned run, and after the last of them on May 19, he converted 34 chances in a row. What happened in October was mindblowing. Following a regular season that saw him surrender only two homers, he gave up three to the Tigers and Yankees. He pitched scoreless ball in just three of his eight appearances and wound up taking two losses and a blown save before the Guardians were eliminated. There probably won’t be any ill effects this year, but there is the lingering memory of how shaky Clase was for much of 2023. He checks in here as the No. 1 fantasy RP, but it does feel like the better investments are further down the list.
EmmanuelClase.jpg

Mentions
Emmanuel-Clase.jpg Emmanuel Clase Cleveland Guardians Primary Logo Cleveland Guardians