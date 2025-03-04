2025 Fantasy Preview: Emmanuel Clase

Outlook: Prior to his stunning postseason collapse, Clase turned in one of the most incredible closing campaigns in history in 2024. His 0.61 ERA was the third lowest ever for someone who pitched 60 innings, placing behind only Zach Britton’s 0.54 mark in 2016 and Fernando Rodney’s 0.60 in 2012. He did allow five unearned runs on top of the five earned runs, but four of those were automatic runners in the 10th inning. He led the AL in saves for the third straight year, finishing with a career-high 47. His three blown saves saw him allow a total of one earned run, and after the last of them on May 19, he converted 34 chances in a row. What happened in October was mindblowing. Following a regular season that saw him surrender only two homers, he gave up three to the Tigers and Yankees. He pitched scoreless ball in just three of his eight appearances and wound up taking two losses and a blown save before the Guardians were eliminated. There probably won’t be any ill effects this year, but there is the lingering memory of how shaky Clase was for much of 2023. He checks in here as the No. 1 fantasy RP, but it does feel like the better investments are further down the list.