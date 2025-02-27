2025 Fantasy Preview: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Outlook: Tatis Jr. had his 2024 season interrupted by a stress reaction in his right thigh in late June that sidelined him until September 2, limiting him to 438 plate appearances. He returned with a strong final month, slugging seven homers with three steals before adding four more home runs in the postseason. While 21 homers, 11 steals, and a .276 batting average were underwhelming for the 26-year-old star, his skills at the plate looked more like a first-round player, mirroring his breakout 2021 season. Tatis Jr.'s hard-hit and barrel rates rebounded to 55.4% and 14.5%, respectively. And all this while setting a career-low 21.9% strikeout rate. The skills are there to return close to a 40/20 season with an excellent batting average and top-five overall value. However, having topped 600 plate appearances just once before, the health concerns remain. Not for the risk-averse.