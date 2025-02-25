2025 Fantasy Preview: Freddie Freeman

Outlook: It was business as usual for Freeman in the first half last season as he hit .291 with 14 homers and five steals through the All-Star break. He then missed two weeks following the break during what must have been a terrifying experience as his son battled a rare neurological disorder. Upon his return, the 35-year-old first baseman hit .266 with eight homers and four steals the rest of the way before winning World Series MVP honors. You can’t rule out a bit of a downturn at this stage of his career, but it’s easy to explain the dip in second-half production. We can project some bounceback to an elite batting average, loads of counting stats, and mid-20s home runs while chipping in some steals. Freeman is still firmly among the top three at the first base position and a relatively safe pick in the top two rounds.