 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: FEB 22 Wild at Red Wings
Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek out at least ‘a few weeks’ with lower-body injury
MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox
2025 Fantasy Preview: Corey Seager

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
nbc_pl_brightonboumemouth_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: FEB 22 Wild at Red Wings
Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek out at least ‘a few weeks’ with lower-body injury
MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox
2025 Fantasy Preview: Corey Seager

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
nbc_pl_brightonboumemouth_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Freddie Freeman

  
Published February 25, 2025 05:58 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Freddie FreemanLA - 1B
Bats: LAge: 35Mixed 5x5: $26 | NL 5x5: $26
2024: 1B:147Mixed 2026: $24 | 2027: $21
Outlook: It was business as usual for Freeman in the first half last season as he hit .291 with 14 homers and five steals through the All-Star break. He then missed two weeks following the break during what must have been a terrifying experience as his son battled a rare neurological disorder. Upon his return, the 35-year-old first baseman hit .266 with eight homers and four steals the rest of the way before winning World Series MVP honors. You can’t rule out a bit of a downturn at this stage of his career, but it’s easy to explain the dip in second-half production. We can project some bounceback to an elite batting average, loads of counting stats, and mid-20s home runs while chipping in some steals. Freeman is still firmly among the top three at the first base position and a relatively safe pick in the top two rounds.
ffreeman.jpg

Mentions
Freeman_Freddie.jpg Freddie Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers Primary Logo Los Angeles Dodgers