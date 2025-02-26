2025 Fantasy Preview: Isaac Paredes

Outlook: Paredes’ short and uninspiring stint with the Cubs ended when he and prospect Cam Smith were traded to the Astros for Kyle Tucker in one of the biggest blockbusters this winter. He’ll be happy to get out of Chicago after a .223/.325/.307 slash-line with just three home runs in 52 games after being acquired from the Rays. Now, he’ll call Minute Maid Park home and enjoy the Crawford Boxes in left field. That short porch is tailor-made for right-handed, pull-happy power hitters like him and there’s a reasonable chance he inches back closer to the 30-homer guy he was while with the Rays. He makes for a fine power target this season in all formats.