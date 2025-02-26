 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Isaac Paredes

  
Published February 26, 2025 01:40 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Isaac ParedesHOU - 3B
Bats: RAge: 26Mixed 5x5: $8 | AL 5x5: $15
2024: 3B:128 1B:17Mixed 2026: $7 | 2027: $3
Outlook: Paredes’ short and uninspiring stint with the Cubs ended when he and prospect Cam Smith were traded to the Astros for Kyle Tucker in one of the biggest blockbusters this winter. He’ll be happy to get out of Chicago after a .223/.325/.307 slash-line with just three home runs in 52 games after being acquired from the Rays. Now, he’ll call Minute Maid Park home and enjoy the Crawford Boxes in left field. That short porch is tailor-made for right-handed, pull-happy power hitters like him and there’s a reasonable chance he inches back closer to the 30-homer guy he was while with the Rays. He makes for a fine power target this season in all formats.
