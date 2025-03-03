2025 Fantasy Preview: J.T. Realmuto

Outlook: While partially due to injury, Realmuto finally fell out of the elite catcher ranks in fantasy last season. He missed a few days with a meniscus injury in May, then was out for nearly six weeks when it flared up again in June and required surgery. The Phillies eased him back into action upon returning with plenty of off-days and likely instructed him to take it easy on the basepaths where he stole a career-low two bases despite still having excellent sprint speed. Also, whether it was due to his knee or general aging, his quality of contact and plate discipline were each worse than his norms. They weren’t necessarily bad though and he’s a good bet as a bounceback candidate on expected volume alone. He also has an impetus to play – and run – as much as possible this season in the last year of his contract. He’s probably a bargain in drafts barely being drafted as a top-10 catcher.