MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Adley Rutschman

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dpondeebosamueltrade_250303.jpg
Will Deebo, Commanders take step back next season?
nbc_golftoday_burkowskiromine_250303.jpg
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250303.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: J.T. Realmuto

  
Published March 3, 2025 02:52 PM
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

J.T. RealmutoPHI - C
Bats: RAge: 33Mixed 5x5: $1 | NL 5x5: $11
2024: C:99Mixed 2026: $1 | 2027: $0
Outlook: While partially due to injury, Realmuto finally fell out of the elite catcher ranks in fantasy last season. He missed a few days with a meniscus injury in May, then was out for nearly six weeks when it flared up again in June and required surgery. The Phillies eased him back into action upon returning with plenty of off-days and likely instructed him to take it easy on the basepaths where he stole a career-low two bases despite still having excellent sprint speed. Also, whether it was due to his knee or general aging, his quality of contact and plate discipline were each worse than his norms. They weren’t necessarily bad though and he’s a good bet as a bounceback candidate on expected volume alone. He also has an impetus to play – and run – as much as possible this season in the last year of his contract. He’s probably a bargain in drafts barely being drafted as a top-10 catcher.
