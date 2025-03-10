 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jackson Jobe

  
Published March 10, 2025 04:37 PM
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Jackson JobeDET - SP
Throws: RAge: 22Mixed 5x5: $2 | AL 5x5: $6
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 2Mixed 2026: $7 | 2027: $14
Outlook: Jobe not only made his MLB debut last year, but he was also called upon in the postseason during Detroit’s surprising playoff run. He spent most of 2024 with Double-A Erie, and he was able to post a 1.95 ERA at that level with 91 strikeouts against 38 walks over 73 2/3 frames. Jobe’s best pitch is his slider, and it’s a pitch that gets top-of-the-scale grades and might be one of the best in baseball as he gains more command of the offering. He’s far from just a one-pitch hurler, however, with a fastball that can get up to the high 90 mph range, a well above-average change and a cutter that isn’t far behind. On top of that, he usually finds the strike zone with all four pitches, and he finds his spot more often than not. The risks with Jobe are the usual risks with pitchers, but the stuff/command are good enough for him to be a fantasy ace; one who likely makes an impact for rosters in 2025.
