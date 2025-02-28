 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
Michigan v Indiana
How to watch Indiana vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Bibee
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Bibee

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:46 AM
Joe RyanMIN - SP
Throws: RAge: 28Mixed 5x5: $22 | AL 5x5: $25
2024: Started: 23 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $21 | 2027: $20
Outlook: The breakout season didn’t materialize and might not have even if Ryan didn’t miss the final eight weeks with a shoulder muscle strain. Still, he seems to be getting closer. Holding him back last year were some big problems with men on base; the league hit .183 against him with the bases empty and .290 with runners on. Not only did Ryan show up throwing about two mph harder than usual last spring anyway, but he made a conscious decision to switch to a harder splitter. He’s still looking for that perfect mix to go along with his elite fastball, but both his splitter and slider produced their best results to date last year. Ryan will be healthy this spring, and he remains a potential fantasy ace with his 27% K rate and 1.07 WHIP to date. He just needs to finally produce the corresponding ERA.
