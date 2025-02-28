2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan

Outlook: The breakout season didn’t materialize and might not have even if Ryan didn’t miss the final eight weeks with a shoulder muscle strain. Still, he seems to be getting closer. Holding him back last year were some big problems with men on base; the league hit .183 against him with the bases empty and .290 with runners on. Not only did Ryan show up throwing about two mph harder than usual last spring anyway, but he made a conscious decision to switch to a harder splitter. He’s still looking for that perfect mix to go along with his elite fastball, but both his splitter and slider produced their best results to date last year. Ryan will be healthy this spring, and he remains a potential fantasy ace with his 27% K rate and 1.07 WHIP to date. He just needs to finally produce the corresponding ERA.