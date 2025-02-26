2025 Fantasy Preview: Josh Naylor

Outlook: Naylor took the next step toward fantasy stardom in 2024 by slugging a career-high 31 homers and cracking the 100-RBI plateau for the first time. He has also swiped six or more bases in each of the past three seasons and is really starting to look like an underrated asset in the speed department. The move to the Diamondbacks should bode well for his production, as he’ll have a stronger supporting cast and will play in a better home park for left-handed power. You’ll have to pay a premium to get him, as Naylor is currently going inside the top 100 picks overall, but there’s still plenty of room for profit from that spot.