 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Josh Naylor

  
Published February 25, 2025 09:42 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Josh NaylorARI - 1B
Bats: LAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $9 | NL 5x5: $14
2024: 1B:137Mixed 2026: $8 | 2027: $7
Outlook: Naylor took the next step toward fantasy stardom in 2024 by slugging a career-high 31 homers and cracking the 100-RBI plateau for the first time. He has also swiped six or more bases in each of the past three seasons and is really starting to look like an underrated asset in the speed department. The move to the Diamondbacks should bode well for his production, as he’ll have a stronger supporting cast and will play in a better home park for left-handed power. You’ll have to pay a premium to get him, as Naylor is currently going inside the top 100 picks overall, but there’s still plenty of room for profit from that spot.
jnaylor.jpg

Mentions
Naylor_Josh (1).jpg Josh Naylor Arizona Diamondbacks Primary Logo Arizona Diamondbacks