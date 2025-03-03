2025 Fantasy Preview: Ketel Marte

Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH
|Ketel Marte
|ARI - 2B
|Bats: B
|Age: 31
|Mixed 5x5: $19 | NL 5x5: $19
|2024: 2B:113
|Mixed 2026: $17 | 2027: $13
|Outlook: A career year for Marte could have been even better had he not missed three weeks with an ankle injury. The 31-year-old second baseman slugged a career-high 36 homers with a .932 OPS in 2024. Everything in his profile supports the power outbreak, with career bests in hard-hit and barrel rates. Marte got to that power with a more aggressive approach at the plate and a significantly higher pull rate without sacrificing contact. He’s just an elite pure hitter at a position that feels relatively shallow in top talent. Safe for 25-plus homers, a good batting average, chip-in steals, and plenty of counting stats in one of the best lineups, Marte is well worth a pick in the top three rounds in fantasy drafts to secure perhaps the top second baseman. And with this same approach in 2025, 35 or more homers is certainly repeatable.
Mentions