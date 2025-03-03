2025 Fantasy Preview: Ketel Marte

Outlook: A career year for Marte could have been even better had he not missed three weeks with an ankle injury. The 31-year-old second baseman slugged a career-high 36 homers with a .932 OPS in 2024. Everything in his profile supports the power outbreak, with career bests in hard-hit and barrel rates. Marte got to that power with a more aggressive approach at the plate and a significantly higher pull rate without sacrificing contact. He’s just an elite pure hitter at a position that feels relatively shallow in top talent. Safe for 25-plus homers, a good batting average, chip-in steals, and plenty of counting stats in one of the best lineups, Marte is well worth a pick in the top three rounds in fantasy drafts to secure perhaps the top second baseman. And with this same approach in 2025, 35 or more homers is certainly repeatable.