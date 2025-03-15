 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kirby Yates

  
Published March 15, 2025 03:01 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Kirby YatesLA - RP
Throws: RAge: 37Mixed 5x5: $1 | NL 5x5: $4
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 61Mixed 2026: $0 | 2027: $0
Outlook: As if adding Tanner Scott wasn’t enough, the Dodgers further strengthened their bullpen by signing Yates to a one-year, $13 million deal in January. An afterthought going into 2024, Yates overtook José Leclerc and David Robertson in Texas and delivered a truly exceptional season at age 36. His 1.17 ERA edged out his previous career best of 1.19 with the Padres in 2019, and he’s now in a club with only Wade Davis in having multiple seasons of ERAs under 1.20 over at least 60 innings. Yates won’t be the sole closer in Los Angeles, but the Dodgers will likely often find it advantageous to employ Scott against tough lefties in the seventh and eighth innings and reserve Yates for the ninth. He’d still make plenty of sense late in drafts.
