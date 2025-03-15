2025 Fantasy Preview: Kirby Yates

Outlook: As if adding Tanner Scott wasn’t enough, the Dodgers further strengthened their bullpen by signing Yates to a one-year, $13 million deal in January. An afterthought going into 2024, Yates overtook José Leclerc and David Robertson in Texas and delivered a truly exceptional season at age 36. His 1.17 ERA edged out his previous career best of 1.19 with the Padres in 2019, and he’s now in a club with only Wade Davis in having multiple seasons of ERAs under 1.20 over at least 60 innings. Yates won’t be the sole closer in Los Angeles, but the Dodgers will likely often find it advantageous to employ Scott against tough lefties in the seventh and eighth innings and reserve Yates for the ninth. He’d still make plenty of sense late in drafts.